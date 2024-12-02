Women’s Shed Hornsby & Kuring-gai says no to violence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Women’s Shed Hornsby & Kuring-gai & PCYC Waitara hosted the Walk the Talk Against Domestic Violence event recently as part of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign. The event brought together a passionate community determined to raise awareness and drive change in the fight against domestic and family violence.

Mala Mehta OAM, a well-known name in the Indian diaspora here in Sydney, is the Chair & Founding Board Member of the Women’s Shed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai and also President & Founder of the IABBV Hindi School in Thornleigh. Matching the theme of this year’s walk, she wore an orange saree, symbolising a future free from violence against women and girls. Mala was at the heart of the event, effortlessly coordinating various activities and collaborating with multiple organisations and schools to ensure everything ran smoothly. Her leadership brought together a vibrant mix of cultures and communities, making the event a true celebration of unity and purpose.

Despite the scorching heat, the event saw an impressive turnout, with students from Hornsby Girls High School, Knox Grammar, Pymble Ladies’ College, Normanhurst Boys High School, and Barker College joining hands to take part in the 20-minute walk through Waitara, led by local police officers. This symbolic walk was a show of solidarity, reminding all participants of the collective commitment to ending domestic violence.

The ceremony that followed was an emotional and thought-provoking affair, with speeches from various community leaders. Dr. Hannah Tonkin, the inaugural Women’s Safety Commissioner, gave an inspiring keynote address on her role in strengthening responses to domestic violence across New South Wales. Local MPs and mayors, including Cr Warren Waddell and Cr Christine Kay, also lent their voices to the cause, highlighting the importance of collaboration and the need for continuous awareness-raising.

One of the most memorable parts of the day came from the speeches delivered by students. Methuli Dias from Hornsby Girls High School and Mani Khanna-Boyle from Knox Grammar speaking passionately about their unique perspectives and what they had learned through participating in the event. Their heartfelt words were a powerful reminder of how vital it is to engage young people in the conversation around domestic violence.

The event by Women’s Shed Hornsby & Kuring-gai also featured moving moments of remembrance, with a minute of silence to honour those lost to domestic and family violence.

This was not only a call to action but also a celebration of community spirit. Local businesses, service organisations, and various members of the community, including those from the Women’s Shed, Rotary Wahroonga, and Catholic Care, were all in attendance, showing their commitment to the cause.

It was truly heartwarming to see so many young faces speaking out with such passion, and to witness the wide range of people from all walks of life coming together to take a stand. As we move forward in the fight against domestic violence, events like these remind us of the importance of education, awareness, and community solidarity in breaking the silence and building a safer future for all.

