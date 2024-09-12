Adelaide joins global violence against women protest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Sunday, September 8th, Adelaide joined a global chorus of cities in a powerful demonstration of solidarity against violence toward women. At precisely 5pm, the city’s heart beat with the collective pulse of concerned citizens, assembled to honour a critical cause. The event was part of an expansive global protest spurred by the brutal assault and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, India, which has ignited a worldwide outcry for justice and systemic reform.

The Adelaide protest was held at Soldiers’ Memorial Garden and marked by a powerful human chain that symbolised the interconnectedness of this cause across borders. It was a vivid illustration of a worldwide movement demanding immediate action to address the alarming levels of violence and unsafe working conditions faced by women. The protest’s prominence was underscored by its alignment with over 130 other cities participating in similar demonstrations, emphasising the transnational nature of the call for justice.

The brutal rape and murder of the young female doctor in Kolkata served as a catalyst, spurring not only national but also international protests. The immediate response in Kolkata, where thousands took to the streets in outrage, soon resonated beyond India’s borders, highlighting a pervasive issue of violence against women.

The Adelaide protest was not only a call for justice for the victim at RG Kar but also part of a broader global conversation about the treatment of women all over the world. The murder of the doctor at RG Kar is emblematic of a much larger issue. “This incident has really traumatised me as a woman,” Priti Mukherjee Kumra, one of the protesters said. “The callousness of the situation, how it’s being handled, the corruption and violence has shocked everyone, especially women. I demand justice. Something has to be done, something has to be changed. This situation just can’t go unheard, unseen, forgotten.”

This protest, mirroring actions in cities like London, New York, and Sydney, served as a potent reminder of the global unity in addressing gender-based violence and the specific perils faced by women. The human chain was more than a demonstration of solidarity, it was a symbolic act of global connectedness, signifying the shared responsibility to tackle these injustices wherever they occur.

Looking ahead, the next global protest is scheduled for Sunday, September 29th, at 3pm local time, with expectations of even larger turnouts and heightened visibility. Organisers in Adelaide are already mobilising to ensure that their voices, along with those of millions worldwide, continue to resonate. “We’ll be back on the 29th,” asserted Paramita Roy. “This is not about one isolated incident as many politicians are portraying it to be, this is about ensuring that women, no matter where they work or live, are safe from violence and exploitation. Our message is clear, justice must be served.”

The growing international pressure is beginning to capture the attention of political leaders, signalling a potential shift towards stronger protections for women. The global protests have underscored the power of collective action in driving systemic change and bringing attention to critical issues that transcend national borders.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday’s event in Adelaide, like the hundreds of others held across the world, emphasised the power of global solidarity in the face of injustice. The citizens of Adelaide, along with millions of others worldwide, have shown that they will not remain silent in the fight to end violence against women.

The movement, growing by the day, stands as a testament to the fact that justice knows no borders. With the next wave of violence against women protest scheduled for September 29th, the call for change is expected to become even louder.

