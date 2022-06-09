fbpx
Reconnect with nature at Jervis Bay and Shoalhaven

The glittering ocean. Scenic coastal walks. Native wildlife. Connect with nature at Jervis Bay and the Shoalhaven region

Just over 3 hours’ drive from Sydney in Jervis Bay, is the whitest beach you will ever see.

Known for its sugar-white sand, Hyams Beach is an idyllic holiday destination, with crystal clear waters and a fringe of national park completing the picture. Uncover scenic coastal walks, meet native wildlife and explore the glittering ocean in this small village in the Shoalhaven region of the NSW South Coast.

Happiness is a day at the beach

Found on the southern shores of the splendid Jervis Bay Marine Park, the calm turquoise waters are perfect for swimming, snorkelling, fishing and stand-up paddle boarding. Stroll the beach and feel the soft sands squeak underfoot or roll out your towel and listen to the gentle waves.

The marine park is a haven for bottlenose dolphins, fur seals and little penguins. You’ll also see humpback and southern right whales during their annual migration along the NSW South Coast. Tours to see dolphins and migrating whales depart from Huskisson, a short drive north of Hyams Beach.

Other beaches where you could swim, snorkel, walk or just throw a towel down, include Murray’s Beach, Moona Moona Creek, Cave Beach, Blenheim Beach, Collingwood Beach, and Nelson Beach.

Indigenous heritage

South of Hyams Beach is Booderee National Park, where you can enjoy guided tours with Aboriginal rangers.

Learn about traditional bush tucker and medicinal plants. You’ll also find several lovely self-guided bushwalking tracks as well as campgrounds near white sand beaches in the beautiful park.

Another immersive cultural experience is the 2.2km Murramarang Aboriginal Area walking track, which loops you past ancient middens and other significant indigenous sites. To see 270-million-year-old marine fossils, follow the Gondwana Coast Fossil Walk. The guided walk ventures along the rock platforms of Ulladulla.

Stunning views and lookouts

A scenic drive west of Ulladulla is Pigeon House Mountain, which you can climb for panoramic views of the Shoalhaven area. Another great location for breathtaking views of the coast and beyond is Jerrawangala lookout, in the Jerrawangala National Park near Nowra. Unmarked tracks wind through the park and suit experienced hikers.

Walking tracks

Spend an hour following the Hyams Beach trail through Jervis Bay National Park. Also known as the bird spotter’s walk, the 2km return track was designed by birdwatchers and is a great place to spot local birdlife such as colourful rosellas. The walk begins at the beach’s southern end, and you can return along the beach.

Another must-do is the White Sands Walk. The 90-min walk winds from Hyams Beach to Greenfield Beach picnic area in Vincentia, taking in the coastal forest of Jervis Bay National Park and white sand beaches.

Other popular bushwalks around Jervis Bay and the Shoalhaven region include:

Telegraph Creek Nature Trail, in Jervis Bay

You’ll find a range of places to stay in and around Jervis Bay, from cute cottages and holiday rentals to luxury waterfront holiday houses and beach campgrounds in the national park.

Go on, try a Jervis Bay weekend!

READ ALSO: Kangaroo Valley to relax and rejuvenate

 

 

 

 

Indian Link
Indian Link

