Kangaroo Valley to relax and rejuvenate

Sometimes, it is all about the destination, not just the journey! An overnight stay in peaceful Kangaroo Valley will rejuvenate both mind and body, in case you’re looking to get away from it all briefly.

The charming and dramatic valley is nestled between Cambewarra and the Barrengary Mountains. Remnants of rainforest cling to the steep escarpment, and the Kangaroo River and small creeks crisscross the valley. Expect beautiful morning mists and plenty of birdlife! Making your weekend getaway a peaceful retreat.

Originally called Kangaroo Ground by surveyor James Heehan, the name underwent a gradual change through the 1840s to its current form.

With its cafes, art galleries and souvenir shops, delightful stone pub, cabins in the bush and bushwalks, and surprise encounters with kangaroos and possums and sheep, Kangaroo Valley has all the essential ingredients of a magical and rejuvenating mini break.

Be sure to wander over the historic Hampden Bridge, past the cemetery and through the heritage-listed village. Don’t miss the Pioneer Farm Museum, based on a typical 19th century farmhouse.

Here’s our pick of four memorable places to stay, each a tranquil paradise.

Aframe Kangaroo Valley

Designed with a slow pace in mind, Aframe Kangaroo Valley is a perfect spot to reset, reflect and reconnect with nature.

Echoing the beauty of the Australian landscape, Aframe was designed to utilise recycled building materials throughout. Re-milled telegraph poles (that lived a former life lining a suburban Sydney street) form the heart and soul of this home; 150-year-old terracotta roof shingles are reimagined as bathroom floor tiles, and native Australian hardwoods and Aussie made raw brass fixtures complement each other throughout.

Enjoy the wood-fired hot tub, swim in your own private creek, have a soak in the 130-year-old claw foot bath or kick back with a wine by the fire as the sun sets over the escarpment.

Stella @ Kangaroo Valley

Perched atop a hill near Kangaroo Valley, Stella has everything you could want or need for a comfortable holiday stay, packaged into a cozy house far from the tourists. Wake up in the queen bed in the mornings to beautiful blue skies out every window and make yourself a cuppa to enjoy out on the deck with birds calling to each other in the trees all around you.

After a hot shower, open up the glass doors to enjoy the fresh air and the flowers in perfect weather, turn on the air conditioning on those hotter days to stay cool, and in winter turn on the combustion fire and snuggle under the blankets for a cozy day of reading and cuddling. At mealtimes, you can prepare food in the kitchen oven facing the valley, or cook outside on the BBQ, and eat inside on the table or out on the sunny deck. If you don’t feel like cooking, run down to the Kangaroo Valley Pie Shop for some of the World’s Best Pies!

The Dairy at Cavan

Looking for the perfect getaway for you and your significant other? Look no further than The Dairy, with its unparalleled views, private outdoor area and cosy bedroom for two nestled up in the mountains. This converted dairy is the ideal choice for a couple looking to take a holiday in complete isolation, far from busy highways, and with no neighbours except the cows.

Enjoy a breakfast with kangaroos hopping past through the field, sit outside in the fresh air with the trees, rolling hills and green mountains in the near distance. Wander the 175-acre property or take a short stroll to the shops.

In the evenings you’ll be cosy inside with the spacious rain-head shower and combustion fireplace with a plentiful supply of chopped logs and kindling, and you can cook a romantic meal on the induction cooktop or the barbecue outside. There are dozens of DVDs to choose from to cosy up on the couch and watch on the television, or you can light a candle and put on some music to spend some quality time just enjoying the view.

Desiderata Kangaroo Valley

Billed as one of Kangaroo Valley’s most prestigious properties, Desiderata has received 100 5 Star Reviews on Stayz.

A stunning award-winning luxury home set on 10 acres, it boasts breathtaking 360-degree views of the valley with mountainous landscapes, and is surrounded by farmland.

A micro-farm stay where kids will enjoy collecting the fresh eggs for breakfast and seeing the goats. Billy is a star! Ideal for family get-togethers, girls weekends, couples retreat, weekend escapes and mid-week stays. Oh, and dogs are welcome!

So, what are you waiting for? You’ve picked the location, and we’ve given you the accommodation ideas. Time to renew, refresh and rejuvenate.

For more information: https://www.visitnsw.com/feelnew

