Find adventure in the Great Western Plains

Discover the great outdoors, Indigenous and colonial history, natural wonders, and an unforgettable introduction to the animal world.

Whatever adventure you are chasing, you will find it in the Great Western Plains.

Explore some of the most unique destinations Australia has to offer – with Dubbo as your base.

Walk, ride, run or row – to discover the great outdoors. Whether you fly amongst the clouds, explore extensive marshes, climb the mountain ranges, or camp under a sky blanketed in stars, you’ll take home memories to last a lifetime.

Source: Supplied

Delve into history, heritage and culture. Walk the footsteps of those who walked the plains millennia ago. Or explore more recent colonial history.

And then, get up close and personal with some animal friends, in a truly unforgettable experience.

Dubbo is a 5-6 drive from Sydney, or an hour-long flight. For many, the Taronga Western Plains Zoo is the headline event in a Dubbo visit. The safari adventure here is unparalleled in the country. See hundreds of rare and endangered animals in extra large enclosures that mimic their natura environments as far as possible. There are over 5,000 animals here, from over 350 species. Explore on foot or ride around on hired bikes or golf carts.

Source: Supplied

Catch a keeper talk to learn more about the animals. Watch the Cheetahs bite into their meaty brunch as you learn about their extraordinary speed, unusual colour variations, and unique social hierarchy. Say hello to a Galapagos Tortoise and try and guess where it is on its 150-year lifetime. Come face-to-face with one of the Zoo’s resident hippos. Or you can have a close encounter of the tall kind – personally feed and photograph the gentle along the Giraffe Boardwalk.

For a truly matchless experience though, you’d want to stay overnight at the zoo. Imagine waking up to the roar of the lions, or an elephant trumpeting!

Source: Supplied

Book yourself into any of three options at Dubbo Zoo:

  • Zoofari Lodge where you can experience an African safari right in the heart of NSW. The multi-tourism award winning Zoofari Lodge offers an unrivalled in-zoo safari experience with accommodation in unique lodges, 10 of which are nestled on the edge of a vast savannah. Overlook Giraffe, Ostrich and Antelope from your deck during this wild escape which includes meals, accommodation, exclusive tours, two-day zoo entry and bike hire.
  • Savannah Cabins and spend the night in a stylish and comfortable self-contained cabin. Enjoy views of sprawling natural grassland right on your doorstep in this family friendly retreat.
  • Billabong Camp and camp under the stars and in close proximity to the all-new Lion Pride Lands! Hear the roar of the Lions at night and experience camping in the permanent tents located around a beautiful billabong.

Here are some other Dubbo adventures to choose from:

Old Dubbo Goal:  Walk in the footsteps of a 19th century prisoner. This State Heritage listed site has been carefully restored to create a pocket in time giving a glimpse into Australian prison history. Explore the eerie cells, take a stroll in the exercise yard and experience a bird’s-eye view from the watchtower.

Source: Supplied

Wellington Caves:  Australia’s prehistoric past is within reach at the incredible Wellington Caves. Unearth the mysteries of megafauna that once roamed the land, and find out what those miners were up to 100 years ago in the Phosphate Mine. Marvel at the 15m tall stalagmite in the Cathedral Cave and the delicate dripping stalactites in the Gaden Cave.

Source: Supplied

Royal Flying Doctor Visitor Experience:  Touch down into the world of heroic doctors, nurses, pilots and outback communities with the Royal Flying Doctor Visitor Experience. Live each moment as they deliver urgent medical care across a 7.69 million square km ‘waiting room’ – the Australian outback. See through the eyes of unique outback characters and communities. Experience their stories and challenges across the vast Australian remote areas – as if you’re right there.

Source: Supplied

Try a Dubbo adventure for you next weekend away.

For more information www.visitnsw.com/feelnew

READ ALSO: Central Coast joy

Let's Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

'Serving the community': COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
Awestruck at Jenolan Caves

Indian Link - 0
  Imagine looking up and seeing an exquisite shawl draping down from the ceiling - except that it is rock-hard with crystals. This is but one...

KK singer passes away

KK was a talented singer whose music will be immortalised

Indian Link - 0
  Krishnakumar Kunnath 'KK', passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata, reportedly feeling 'unwell' after performing at a concert and collapsing at his hotel. KK was...
swedengate

Twitter reacts to 'strange' Swedish dinner etiquette with guests

Indian Link - 0
  Earlier this week, social media users were surprised to come across a Reddit thread where a person recalled having to wait in his friend's...
neil basu uk

Indian-origin police officer could sue UK government

Indian Link - 0
  Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is said to be considering his legal options after he was reportedly overlooked for the post of...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

