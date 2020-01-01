Top Wedding Destination 2020

Weddings have always been one of the most special event of our lives. Most of us start planning our weddings in our head as soon as we understand the concept of a wedding. For the brides especially, the day should be perfection and wedding destinations should be on the top priority. The fancier the location and the fancier the wedding, this is increasingly the dream of every couple.

Here, Indian Link shares a list of the most incredible wedding locales across the globe to help plan your wedding in 2020.

Santorini

Village of Oia in Santorini, Greece

It started as the tourist destinations in the late 1980s after being covered by the National Geographic, and soon became one of the most sought after wedding destinations. Located in Greece, middle of the Mediterranean surrounded with old villages and hundreds of beautiful churches, its one of the most picturesque locations! A wedding on an island will be the affair that you are going to remember through-out your life.

Hawaii

If you are a beach lover, this destination is meant for you. The place has beautiful beaches to offer, some of the best resorts in the world, and beauty to add while you tie knot. It is certain to make the aura more romantic. If guests are adventurous, love the outdoors and are happy to spend time with nature, the wedding is going to prove a memorable affair for them as well.

Phuket

Wooded bridge pier between sunset in Phuket.

Thailand – which means ‘land of smiles’ – is a destination just too gorgeous to ignore. From bustling cities steeped in culture and history, to serene beaches alongside monolithic rocks jutting from the ocean, your choice of wedding locations is as varied as it is spectacular. You could marry in one idyllic location before heading off to honeymoon in another – such are the plentiful hotspots that Thailand has to offer.

Bora Bora

This tiny French Polynesian island has vast blue beaches and is nature at its best for a destination wedding setting. If you are the kind of person who wants to keep your wedding extremely private and a very small, selective affair, this is the one for you. Boat being the only way to get to and from your resort, transportation could be a problem here, but if you have everyone around you with all the necessities, this is an experience that you are going remember through-out your life.

Cook Island

Rarotonga Island, Cook Islands

Sitting half way between New Zealand and Hawaii, and scattered across miles of turquoise sea, are the 15 atols and volcanic islands that make up the Cook Islands. Think white sand beaches, blue skies, and palm-fringed lagoons and you’ve got the idea.

Udaipur

This city is once again for someone who wants a royal wedding befitting a king and queen. With Lake Pichola, creating a royal backdrop for the most extravagant parties. Tourists visit Lake Pichola to view the sunrise and sunset and is considered as one of the most luxurious and romantic destinations. The best part of the destination is that it is away from the hustle-bustle of the city, if you choose Taj Lake Palace then its located amid the water, giving you the much needed space for personalised celebration.

New Zealand

From the unspoiled beaches and volcanic landscape of the North Island, to the snow-capped mountain tops and alpine lakes of the South Island, there’s no shortage of incredible backdrops for your wedding. Renowned for its rich culinary culture, with an emphasis on seafood, lamb and award-winning cheeses, New Zealand is also famous for its signature wine regions.