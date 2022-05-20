fbpx
Sports

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen braves all odds to attain glory at the Women’s World Championship

Nikhat Zareen becomes the fifth Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal in the world championship after a 13-year-long journey

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Women's World Boxing champion nikhat
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

On Thursday, Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal in the Women’s World Championship final, attaining glory after a 13-year-long journey of sheer hard work and determination.

Hailing from a middle-class and conservative Muslim family and coming from Nizamabad town, which lacked sports infrastructure, the girl overcame all odds with a steely resolve to carve out a niche for herself.

Nikhat’s parents and her three sisters were elated and proud as she defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52kg category to join the selected club of Indian women boxers.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 years after she bagged gold in the Junior World Cup Women’s Boxing Championship in the flyweight category in the same country. She was the first boxer from then undivided Andhra Pradesh to achieve the feat.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold
Source: IANS

Prior to this win, Nikhat was the 2019 Asian Championship bronze medalist. The Indian boxer brings a gold boxing medal to India after four years.

“When Mohammed Ali’s daughter can do it, why can’t I?”, Nikhat had asked after taking to the boxing ring in 2009.

Third among the four daughters of Jameel and Parveen Sultana, Nikhat wanted to prove that she could be a successful Indian boxer. She finally proved her mettle with hard work, discipline, and commitment.

Within six months after taking to the ring, she won the State championship gold in 2010 in Karimnagar. She was picked for the Rural Nationals in Punjab, where she won gold.

The success run continued as she won the gold in the sub-junior nationals in Tamil Nadu.

Her father Jameel Ahmed was a sales officer in Saudi Arabia before returning home. “It is not easy for girls to take to sports, but in her case, it was not a difficult decision. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of her cousins, who are international boxers. So, this is like a family game for her,” Jameel Ahmed, a former state-level football player, had said after her 2011 victory.

Nikhat did not have to search for a coach either. Spotting the inborn qualities of a boxer, her uncle Mohammed Samsamuddin, started training her in the open space at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) training centre in Nizamabad. The lack of proper infrastructure in the town did not deter her from achieving her goal.

Nikhat started practising with her three cousins, who were international boxers. According to Samsamuddin, she developed an interest in boxing after watching his sons, practised with them, and thus grew in confidence and courage.

Though winning a medal at the Olympics is Nikhat’s ultimate goal, her bid in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended under controversial circumstances when Mary Kom qualified by defeating her in an intense and ill-tempered trial bout in 2019.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had agreed for the trial bout after Nikhat had thrown the challenge. Earlier, the boxer from Telangana was not happy after the BFI had called off a trial bout at the last minute to send Mary Kom to the 2019 World Championships in Russia.

However, Nikhat put aside the setback and overcame a shoulder injury, which had kept her out of action for one year, to remain focused on her career, which is proving to be flourishing.

READ ALSO: Jhulan Goswami breaks world record at Women’s World Cup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFeel a sense of belonging in the Blue Mountains
Next articleThe Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal launched to support local multicultural communities around Australia
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

scott morrison playing cricket

Seeing the 2022 Federal Elections through the eyes of a cricket...

Pawan Luthra - 0
  On ABC Sydney radio this week (Journos’ Forum with Richard Glover on the Drive show), Indian Link’s Pawan Luthra looked at the 2022 Federal...
gaganyaan discovery +

Review: Gaganyaan – Bharat Ki Antariksh Udaan (Discovery+)

Indian Link - 0
  Gaganyaan, a 47-minute documentary streaming on discovery+, showcases India's ambitious odyssey of sending Indian astronauts into space in an Indian spacecraft by 2023. The film...
heavy metal

Ask Auntyji: Heavy metal vs. my boys arguing

Auntyji - 0
  Dear Auntyji I am an Australian, married to a lady of Indian descent. I occasionally read your columns and need an online dictionary to understand...

Feel in awe at Vivid Sydney

Indian Link - 0
  There are plenty of awesome activities in Sydney all year around. Nearly every month sees a fiesta, embracing themes ranging from art, culture, theatre,...

The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal launched to support local multicultural...

Indian Link - 0
  The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal to multicultural audiences was formally launched in the presence of media leaders, community and business leaders on...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020