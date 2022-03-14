fbpx
Jhulan Goswami breaks world record at Women’s World Cup

By Indian Link
jhulan goswami
Source: Twitter
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami added another cap to her glittering career this weekend. In India’s third match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against the West Indies, she became the leading wicket-taker in the history of Women’s Cricket World Cup by dismissing West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed.

Anisa flicked to mid-wicket fielder, becoming Jhulan’s 40th overall scalp in the tournament and was able to overtake Australia’s Lyn Fullston’s record since 1988 of 39 wickets at an average of 11.94.

Almost 17 years ago, Goswami took her first World Cup wicket, dismissing Inoka Galagedara of Sri Lanka on March 22, 2005.

Since then, she has dismissed 40 different batters, never getting the same batter out twice at a World Cup, with Anisa her seventh victim from the West Indies. That first wicket back in 2005 may have been the only scalp she took in her debut World Cup match, but it was the first and only time she would end with an economy lower than one.

Jhulan produced figures of eight overs, three maidens, five runs and one wicket, and she was just getting started, taking 13 wickets in the 2005 tournament in South Africa, her highest at a single World Cup. The 2009 World Cup was less fruitful, taking just four wickets but her best performance came against hosts Australia in the third-place play off, dismissing opener Leah Poulton and tailender Rene Farrell for figures of two for 21 as India won by three wickets.

After taking nine wickets on home soil in 2013, Jhulan was back in the double figures in 2017 as India lost out to England by nine runs in the final. The 39-year-old took three for 23, one of two times where she has taken three wickets in an innings to move to 10 for the tournament.

Her highest wicket haul came in 2005 as she produced figures of four for 16 against the West Indies only four days after delivering four for 27 against England.

Anisa’s dismissal on Saturday takes Jhulan to 14 dismissals caught by fielders while seven have been caught by the wicket-keeper with five coming leg- before wicket.

Fortunately for India, usually if Jhulan is taking wickets, they will win the game with 27 of her previous 39 wickets coming in wins, 11 in losses and one in a no-result, that very first wicket.

Now with the win over West Indies at Seddon Park, India’s next match in the World Cup will be against defending champions England on Wednesday, 16 March at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

IANS

Indian Link

