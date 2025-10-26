Spirit of generosity lights up AHIA Diwali 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A familiar warmth marked AHIA Diwali 2025 – the kind that feels like coming home – and yet there was a spark of new energy in the air, with fresh ideas adding to the festive spirit.

The Australian Hindi Indian Association’s Diwali celebration is typically marked much like a large neighbourhood event in India – a joyous community gathering filled with festivity, while the religious rituals are left for individuals to observe in their own way and space.

This year was no different, as the beautifully decorated Pioneer Theatre in Castle Hall welcomed members in their elegant best. Wishing each other Happy Diwali were close friends, familiar faces who meet perhaps once a year, and others joyfully reconnecting after years apart.

And what of the ‘new energy’? Well, for one thing, there were no invited celebrities or headline acts – and that was entirely by design. Confident in its own legacy, AHIA stood proudly on its own feet this time round, creating an intimate yet empowered celebration that drew its strength from community spirit rather than star power.

President Mohinder Kumar’s articulate welcome was warmly received. As he briefly described the association’s 32-year service, it was wonderful to note his acknowledgement of past presidents who were amongst the attendees, including founding president Chander Khanna.

Equally, Vice President Meeta Sharma brought in a ‘new element’ of her own, as she was able to inspire a bout of spontaneous donations and pledges for AHIA. These included sponsorships of the monthly seniors’ meet (one of AHIA’s long-standing and much-loved community programs), and an impromptu auction of tickets to the Aus V Ind ODI at Sydney. Goodness, they say, is infectious: one kind act sparks another, creating a ripple that can brighten entire communities. AHIA Diwali 2025

Kudos to Meeta for her heartfelt sincerity in stirring people to step up – or was it her enviable blend of energy and enthusiasm? Hard to tell, but it all added warmth and purpose to the celebration.

“This support is deeply appreciated,” Secretary Vivek Bhatnagar, remarked later. “It plays a meaningful role in helping AHIA continue our mission to celebrate cultural heritage, foster community spirit, and deliver valuable programs to our members. Contributions like these directly support events such as the Diwali Dinner, as well as our broader initiatives including seniors’ gatherings, cultural festivals, and other activities.”

Of course, several community businesses that have long supported AHIA came to the table again this year. But what stood out was how the spirit of generosity extended beyond them – with members of the wider community joining in to give and share this Diwali.

One such community business is Isha Oberoi’s Leora, an award-winning care provider formerly known as Afea. Isha’s support for AHIA has been steadfast over the years, reflecting her deep commitment to community connection and cultural celebration. The new business name, Isha revealed on stage, is a reference to light – and so marked an added relevance to the occasion. AHIA Diwali 2025

The entertainment, as always, was entirely voluntary. Clad in vibrant red, Ruchi Sanghi Dance Group’s exquisite Durga was a visual delight and a perfect invocation for the festive season. Tanima Bannerjee and her dance group brought in the popular element, with the kids in Lungi Dance and Tanima herself in Sapphire, appropriately costumed in blue.

Ankur Saini brought charm and energy to her turn as MC, and took to the stage later to present her own dance number, a suitably ‘bhadakta’ presentation as she described herself.

Daxa Chauhan’s peppy numbers brought the crowds on to the dance floor, after that sumptuous dinner by AHIA regular Ajai Raj of Maya Da Dhaba.

A lit way to mark Diwali! A

HIA Diwali 2025

