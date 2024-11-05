AHIA Diwali 2024: A lesson in diversity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

At Australian Hindi Indians Association’s (AHIA) Diwali 2024 celebration recently, it was food and music and dance that took centerstage as always.

Yet, the event did its bit to include the community’s next-gen, to who we must pass the baton on at some stage.

In a skit entitled In Diversity Lies Our Unity, six young actors sat around a table talking Diwali. They came from different parts of the county as evidenced by their attire – one each from the south (Karnataka), east (Bengal), west (Maharashtra) and north (Punjab). They spoke about how their own communities mark the Festival of Light.

The presentation brought out all the sheer diversity in the way the same festival is celebrated – eg, Bengal celebrates Goddess Kali and not Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, with meat served as prasad to Ma Kali. Coorg in Karnataka does not celebrate Diwali but Puthari two weeks later, to honour the river Kaveri that runs through it.

Preeti Thadani, a long-time member of AHIA and one of its most vibrant personalities, conceived the paly and directed the youngsters.

“The skit ended with highlighting the similarities about Diwali and it’s celebrations, thereby showcasing how unity lies within our diversity,” she told Indian Link.

In many ways, she was acting on behalf of us all in the community, who find ways each year to tell our kids about Diwali in a way that resonates with them, whatever age they are at.

AHIA has been doing exactly this in its own way for thirty years now.

Helping them mark a milestone anniversary this year at the Castle Grand’s Pioneer Hall, were the Mayor of the Hills Council Dr Michelle Byrne; Deputy Mayor Councillor Frank De Masi, and Mr Nirav Sutariya, Deputy Consul General of India.

“AHIA Diwali 2024 turned out ot be a delightful evening where the 200 guests enjoyed many cultural performances including dances by the students of Ruchi Sanghi’s Dance Academy, Tanima Banerjee’s Bandana Cultural School and Kiran Bajaj’s dance group, ” AHIA Secretary Vivek Bhatnagar told Indian Link.

Maya Da Dhaba provided the delicious meal, and a live band saw everyone dancing late into the evening.

All attendees carried home sweets and chocolates as part of AHIA’s Diwali celebration.

