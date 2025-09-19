Shuba shakes it up with Brown Baddie Anthem

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Indian-American singer Shuba writes the ultimate breakup song, equal parts raw emotion and bold empowerment.

Ripped my dress and my hair is a mess, baby I got nothin’ to lose

My bank account’s low and there’s nowhere to go, baby I got nothin’ to lose

Lost my job but I’m not gonna stop, ‘Cause baby I got nothin’ to lose

Relatable much? Nothing feels better than screaming the lyrics, crying, and then dancing it out like the main character!

There’s more of where that came from in Shuba’s body of work.

The Indian-American singer describes her music as vibrant and empowering, inspired by artists across genres: Eminem’s sharp lyricism, Ariana Grande’s melodic hooks, and Freddie Mercury’s theatrical energy.

Her expressive style is lively and unapologetic, and she roots for the underdogs limited by societal norms, especially those who struggle to like themselves or to fit Indian cultural expectations. Her songs are self-empowerment anthems, encouraging listeners to embrace who they are.

Hailing from Chicago, Shuba, aka Shubha Vedula, is a first-generation Indian-American who doesn’t like “choosing” between being Indian and American; her music reflects both sides of her identity.

Singing since she was three, Shuba declared her aspiration of being a singer at her sixth grade graduation. At 17, she reached the Top 20 on American Idol, then gained fame on TikTok with impressions of artists like Celine Dion and Billie Eilish.

Shuba doesn’t just blend cultural and musical genres – she normalises an Indian-Australian presence in Western pop.

A.R. Rahman marked her as a notable singer when she performed in the Tamil film Pathu Thala (2023) and toured with him on his North American ‘Wonderment Tour’ this year.

Her ascent has been marked above all by the power of her lyrics.

In ‘Bad Date’ paints the scene with nostalgic fragments – “video games we played in your apartment” and “staying up late and talking till sunrise” – before slipping in sharp digs like “think you’re a gentleman just because you gave her a compliment.” It’s as satisfying as it is realistic, especially since the guy moved on to someone new three months after the split.

The track is easy to sink into, its beat pulling you backward into memory even as the lyrics sting forward. It’s tailor-made for the post-breakup playlist: cathartic, catchy, and cheeky. Unlike an ex, this earworm is one you won’t want to leave behind.

The lyrics in ‘Nothing to Lose’ reinforce emotional recovery and learning to like one’s self again. Shuba belts out resilience in lines like “bank account’s low and there’s no way to go” and “lost my job but I’m not gonna stop.”

The melody is catchy, and the semi-comedic lyrics of “crashed my car on the way to the bar” elevate the song. Ultimately, it resonates with girls everywhere who find themselves “sad all the time” and “cry all day” after a breakup a reminder that we must rise from the lowest point of heartbreak.

“True Colors,’ the diss track aimed at her ex, has raw punch. It’s pure therapy – she drags him for lying, flexing his “white guy confidence,” and reminds him she gave him “a therapist, a job, a sense of humor.” The lyrics are sharp, and the tangible frustrations can be clearly heard. “Think you’re such a perfect ten”.

This singer is opening doors for Indians and brown-skinned people to achieve their own dreams.

Here’s hoping Shuba continues to craft honest, relatable songs rooted in her multicultural experience.

This piece was produced by Micheline Chen, a fourth-year Bachelor of Arts student at Macquarie University, during her internship at Indian Link.

