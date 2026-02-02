Grammys 2026: All the Indian links that took the stage

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Grammys 2026

It’s the biggest music awards show of the year – one that us commoners watch mainly to gasp (for good reasons and bad) at the fashion choices, the snubs and at Sabrina Carpenter’s performance, which typically features a whacky setting (this year it’s an airport), a sexy costume (she’s a pilot) and an array of back-up dancers who don’t quite fit the theme (there’s an astronaut and a firefighter in there for some reason)?

K-Pop smash hit Katseye came out wearing matching lace costumes which gave them a part regency era, part goth girl look. As per her signature style, Lara Raj wore an understated, bejeweled maang tikka to accompany her floorlength dress. The group received nominations for Best New Artist which they lost out to Olivia Dean and Best Pop Duo/Group performance for “Gabriella,” which Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ultimately won. Their performance of their hit song “Gnarly” on the Grammy’s stage, a song which first went viral in mid-2025 at first for its confusing sound and later for being ironically catchy, saw them wear green and black workwear/combat gear because…that’s gnarly I guess?

Lara Raj’s big sis Rhea Raj also made an appearance wearing a sultry black dress that’s somewhat of a twist on the traditional lehenga. The hit singer released her second album Commotion mid last year which became a favourite among fans but missed out on a Grammy nomination.

Modern day icon Tyla, like her fellow attendees Lady Gaga and Olivia Dean, brought feathers to the Grammys. Her drop dead gorgeous cream vintage gown featured stunning crystal embellishments, a plunging neckline and a feathery train. The artist won a Grammy in the Best African Music Performance category for her song “Push to Start.”

The artist of the moment Charli XCX took to the stage to present the 2026 winner of Best Pop Solo Performance in a bejeweled skin tight leather vest and skirt. She may not have received any nominations this year, but she’s been making waves in both the film and music industry for her Wuthering Heights album and her upcoming, highly anticipated mockumentary The Moment.

Surprisingly, Anoushka Shankar who is a fixture at the Grammys, didn’t make an appearance this year despite receiving two nominations. She ultimately lost out to Bad Bunny in the Best Global Music Performance category and Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia in the Best Global Music Album category.

Other nominees include the band Shakti, which was previously led by Zakir Hussain, for their album Mind Explosion, Siddhant Bhatia for Sounds of Kumbha and Charu Suri for her album Shayan.

Our Indian links may not have won any major awards this year, but the 2026 Grammys saw artists from the diaspora serve major looks as well as major performances. Here’s to another year of breaking the glass ceiling and redefining what the music industry looks and sounds like.

