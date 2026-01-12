Golden Globes 2026: all the South Asian Links

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Awards season is now well under way as guests gear up to attend the 83rd Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Last week’s Critics Choice Awards gave viewers insight into the standout movies of the past year which include Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. While there may not be many South Asian names attached to these projects or up for major Golden Globe Awards, Desi talent still has skin in the game.

Kumail Nanjiani: Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television (Night Thoughts)

Kumail Nanjiani’s latest stand-up comedy special Night Thoughts is a look back at his career so far, his personal life and his relationship with fame. Widely beloved by critics and viewers alike, the comedian has a real chance of bagging this major award. Other comedians up for the award include Bill Maher, Kevin Hart and Sarah Silverman.

Nanjiani also has further cause for celebration as Only Murders in the Building, the beloved TV series where he plays a supporting role, has been nominated for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy). Golden Globes 2026

The Pitt: Best Television Series (Drama)

Starring Supriya Ganesh and Aussie Shabana Azeez, this medical drama created by R. Scott Gemmill has become somewhat of a fan favourite and has already been renewed for season 3. However, the show faces major competitors including the Apple TV show Pluribus, Severance and HBO’s The White Lotus.

Elio: Best Animation

This heart-warming under-dog story created by Adrian Molina, Domee Shi, Madeline Sharafian stars presenter, actress, and the internet’s big sister Jameela Jamill. Other contenders for Best Animation include Kpop Demon Hunters, which has already bagged major awards, and Pixar’s Zootopia 2.

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning: Best Box Office Achievement

Indira Varma stars in the final installment of what has been one of the most iconic film series in the last 30 years. While the film isn’t up for any major awards, it’s received success in the box office and has been widely loved by diehard fans. Other major contenders include Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, Wicked: For Good and the horror film Weapons. Golden Globes 2026

Regardless of the outcome, South Asian talent will still shine on stage, with mega-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Charli XCX set to present at the ceremony.

