Mark Silcox: Striking comedy gold

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Stop me if you’ve heard this one before; a comedian called Mark Silcox walks on stage at a comedy club in England to tell some deadpan, self-deprecating jokes.

Except the person who walks on is a mild-mannered middle-aged Indian science teacher, and the jokes are meandering anti-humour lectures told with straight faced sincerity and a desi uncle accent.

“[There’s] complete separation from my personal feelings and what I want to present as a character,” Silcox explains.

“I build up lots of expectation and people can see there’s nothing behind it… that’s where the funny bit comes.”

It’s this dissonance between expectation and reality which Mark Silcox (obviously a stage name) has playfully mined since 2008, where he first created the persona as part of a comedy course at London’s adult education college CityLit.

“I was watching a documentary, and they were saying you don’t have to be born funny to become a comedian. I was 45, looking to experiment, so I did that course; it was funny because there were lots of actors doing really serious stuff about comedy, and I just couldn’t relate to any one of them, so I developed my own style of comedy – not telling jokes, just talking rubbish,” he says.

With a love of ‘winding people up’, Silcox’s unique style is antithetical to the current wave of lively, Vir-Das-esque social commentarians, or the observational hopscotch of British contemporaries like Russell Howard.

“In the textbook they will teach, you have to do this, you have to keep the energy high; I just ignore all those warnings and do whatever I like,” he says.

“I’m not solving any world problems; I just want to have fun and wind people up.”

It’s a comedic voice that’s both anomalous, and in the words of peer Paul Chowdhry ‘very British’; blunt, dry, subdued, and unlikely to translate back home in India.

“It takes time for a nation to develop the style of comedy; in India, comedy is relatively new. So everybody is copying the same style – the sharp joke, acting out your punchline, the energy, filling the room with your voice. People get kind of used to that, then someone does something completely different, and they remember it,” Silcox explains.

Uncle Shady

“When I started doing comedy, none of the Asian comedians were doing my style of comedy; [the audience] actually relate to me more than other comedians, and because of the name, they remember me better.”

Silcox’s irreverent nonsense, as seen in his Channel 4 series ‘An Immigrant’s Guide to Britain’, isn’t for everyone – but Silcox wears his one-star reviews as a badge of honour, inspired by Steve Martin and the niche stylings of his friends Sam Campbell and Aaron Chen.

“Steve Martin’s comedy style was very loose; he’d say ‘I don’t want to push you, laugh [at] whatever you want’. I think I get a similar kind of response, sometimes they’re laughing,” Silcox says.

Nonetheless, it’s a persona that has charmed audiences across the globe, and after reaching the finals of the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2013, Mark Silcox has gone from strength to strength with his show-stealing turn as Uncle Shady in Guz Khan’s comedy-drama Man Like Mobeen, as well as roles in Channel 4’s Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, and absurdist comedy series Mandy.

Despite being thrust into the spotlight through his silver screen appearances, Silcox isn’t concerned about reaching comedy stardom, having already achieved a successful career in science, including a PhD from Imperial College London and multiple journal publications.

“For me, [comedy’s] always been a hobby…I don’t have to prove my intelligence ’cause I have paper qualifications,” he says.

“Comedy is just like a paid holiday; I’m a science teacher, so I get paid from the school and I use my holiday to do comedy. I have a lot of respect for those who choose comedy as a career, because I know how hard it is for them to get a regular income.”

Instead, he appreciates having some distance between his home life and comedy persona.

“I invite my wife when I’m doing a panel show or some acting, then I will take her to the set to show things; but my stand-up comedy is so bad, I don’t want anybody to see it!” he says of showing his family his work.

This month, he brings his latest show “The Successful Gold Trader” to Melbourne’s Motley Wherehaus for the Comedy Festival. It’s one of the rare occasions the Bhopal-born Silcox has performed outside of the UK.

Based on his own experiences investing in the lead up to his retirement, the show takes the form of a dubious PowerPoint seminar told with a ‘somewhat charming yet deadpan delivery’.

“I wouldn’t be able to do this comedy in India, because people will demand – you haven’t worked hard, written some jokes, so what are you doing here on the stage?”

“So I haven’t gigged in India; it will take some time for the comedy [scene] to become more mature, [and for] people to want to explore more. That’s what happened in America, where Steve Martin started doing this kind of anti-comedy there.”

Content with his own pace, Mark Silcox, 62, looks forward to his retirement in five years, during which time he hopes to do as much comedy as he can.

“I don’t think I have struck comedy gold, but I’m having fun.”

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