Remembrance Day: Remembering the Indian-Australian soldiers

Known for his bright blue and gold turban and described by various newspapers as a “genial Indian hawker,” Desanda Singh was just 38 years old when he enlisted to join the Australian Imperial Forces (AIF). According to the Australian War Memorial, he was one of 12 Indian-Australians who formed a part of the Australian troops. Their motivations to join may be unclear, but their sacrifices contributed to shaping Australia into the nation it is today.

This makes it all the more strange that, despite being the history buff that I am (as a high school student I was, in fact, excited to take all the advanced history courses), not once did I hear about the Indian-Australians who fought for their country. It was only recently, on the back of the recent anti-immigration protests that I became interested in the migrants who chose to make Australia their home and in doing so, played a role in shaping it.

In putting my research skills to work, I came across Private Nain Singh Sailani’s records, which can be found only by those who truly want to look for him. According to an article in the Australian War Memorial, Sailani, who had emigrated to Western Australia in 1895 at the age of 22, was 43 when he enlisted in the AIF. He spent his days engaged in trench repairs and moving supplies, often as his battalion experienced heavy artillery fire. Another hero, Sarn Singh, was a farmer who was killed in action by German forces, leaving behind his wife.

And lest we forget the 2.5 million Indian men of the British Indian Army who formed the largest volunteer army in the world according to The Conversation. At least a few of these men had in fact fought in close proximity with Australians in the tragic Gallipoli Campaign according to historian Peter Stanley’s book Die in Battle, Do Not Despair – The Indians on Gallipoli, 1915.

When viewing these forgotten histories side by side, it’s hard to miss the irony of the fact that both the British Indian troops and the Indian-Australians were fighting for nations who sought to exclude and oppress them. WWI occurred during a time when the freedom struggle in India was well under way, whilst Singh, Sailani and other Indian-Australians had volunteered to fight for Australia during the White Australia policy.

These histories are a reminder that on Remembrance Day, it’s worth taking stock of those who history has long forgotten. Granted, it’s much easier for young children to learn about the past in dualities: good vs bad, the Allied powers vs the Axis powers, which is why it’s likely left out of history books. But had both wars been livestreamed as so many atrocities nowadays are, it’s likely that we’d be surprised by how many faces of colour we’d see amongst the troops. Remembrance Day

But beyond this, Remembrance Day also warrants a closer look at all those who we fail to remember on a day to day basis today. Unlike in the past, the lives of those facing hardship can be accessed through our screens on the daily. This time, we have the chance to not only help, but to record and to hold people to account. This time, we all collectively have the ability to pay attention to all who deserve it, regardless of where they are from.

