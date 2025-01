Reading Time: < 1 minute

‘Mother Nature can’t take any more of this attitude of indifference’ | Veena Sahajwalla AO

Scientist, engineer, inventor, science communicator, and flagbearer for STEM, Scientia Professor VEENA SAHAJWALLA received the AO honour on Australia Day this year.

She talks to PAWAN LUTHRA about this, her work in sustainability and the earlyinfluencs that shaped her career in materials science.

