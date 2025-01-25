Women only yet again: Indian links in Aus Day Honours 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Her awards cabinet may well be spilling over with trophies, but Scientia Professor Veena Sahajwalla will have to find room for one more – an AO no less, this time round.

The scientist, engineer, inventor, and science communicator joins three other women from our community in this year’s Australia Day honours – artist Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa of Perth, Adelaide urologist Dr Samantha Pillay, and Melbourne community volunteer Dr Sunila Shrivastava.

This makes it a women-only list amongst Indian-origin Australians yet again this time round, following last year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

And while it is a small list, it is packed with impact and significance – the honourees are dynamic, impressive, and deeply inspiring.

Prof. Veena Sahajwalla’s groundbreaking work in recycling science has gained nationwide recognition, making her a leading figure and role model for all things STEM in Australia.

Her practical innovations in sustainability, particularly in reimagining waste – plastics, tyres and discarded fabrics – into steel and building materials, has brought acclaim from the scientific community and the broader public alike. Terms like ‘green steel’, ‘ green ceramics; and ‘ microfactories’ have become commonplace thanks to her work.

She joins a select group of Indian-Australians who have received the AO, including Prof. Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt, Prof. Marlene Kanga, Scientia Professor Deo Karan Prasad, Prof. S Nambiar, Neville Roach, and Ratan Tata.

Perth artist Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa first came to national recognition on the TV show Australia’s Got Talent. Today, at only 30, she has enviable experience and success in spoken word poetry, theatre, arts management and music. Aus Day Honours 2025

A prominent early nod to her Sikh faith, followed by a growing multidisciplinary approach to the arts, brought her attention; but it was a deep passion for inclusion and her work in advocating for greater diversity in the arts and performing arts, that won her acclaim.

She receives the OAM this year for service to the performing arts.

Adelaide urologist Dr. Samantha Pillay became the first Australian urologist to exclusively sub-specialise in Female Urology, Neuro-Urology, Functional and Reconstructive Surgery.

Her work in bladder disorders particularly incontinence has been exemplary in both practice and theory. Dr. Pillay has collaborated extensively with the medical community to raise awareness about urinary incontinence and combat the stigma surrounding this debilitating condition, which she believes remains an under-addressed area in medicine. Educational resources designed by her are accessed by thousands the world over.

She receives an OAM for her service to the field of urology.

Meanwhile in Melbourne, community warrior Dr. Sunila Shrivastava has been felicitated with an OAM for her work with Victoria’s Indian community.

In ten years’ work since her retirement she co-founded the NGO Sankat Mochan Samiti, to provide physical, spiritual, cultural and moral nurturing to interested seekers. Her forays in domestic violence support and education on respectful relationships have also been commended. Aus Day Honours 2025

Among the other awards announced, lawyer Nayantara Gupta of WA receives a Public Service Medal; Blaise Rego of WA takes an Ambulance Service Award, and Japjeet Kaur Prior of NSW gets an Australian Corrections Medal.

These honourees from our community were among 732 honours announced this year.

457 of these (243 male and 214 female,) received honours in the Order of Australia (General Division).

The others make up the meritorious and military divisions.

Marking the 50th iteration of Australia Day Awards this year, and her first, Governor General Sam Mostyn said, “To read recipient stories is to be reminded that contribution to communities across the country, underpinned by care, kindness, respect and love, is what matter most to all Australians, in every sphere of life. Recipients embody the best of us, and we are grateful to all of them.”

Recipients will be invested with their awards in the coming months, either by the Governor-General at Government House in Canberra, or by the State Governors or Administrator of the Northern Territory. Aus Day Honours 2025

Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at gg.gov.au.

