Cyber star Prajakta Koli elated to work with Michelle Obama

Internet sensation Prajakta Koli has collaborated with Michelle Obama on the “Creators For Change” series. For Prajakta, working with the former US first lady was an amazing experience.

The first instalment is “Creators For Change With Michelle Obama: Girls’ Education”. According to director Joanna Forscher, creators will sit down with Michelle to open up about their learning. The discussion will be shot in February, and the YouTube Originals series will debut in March.

The creators include YouTube stars Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand), Koli (MostlySane) and Thembe Mahlaba (Pap Culture). The first episode tracks the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education, reports deadline.com.

“I am so proud to be a ‘Creators For Change’ ambassador two years in a row. Last year, we did a powerful project against Hate Speech that we screened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and this year we have come together again to work on a YouTube Originals docu-Series about girls education with Michelle Obama,” Prajakta Koli said.

“The fact that I get to do this with amazing creators like Lizza Koshy and Thembe Mahlaba is just that much more amazing! While shooting these docu-series, all three of us met with some amazing girls around the world doing great things with the education that they got. Lizza shot in Vietnam, Thembe in Namibia and I met with the amazing girls of the Prerna Girls school in Lucknow, India. The experience was beautiful. And the fact that all of us believe in the same things makes this project impactful. Mrs. Obama has always been very vocal about how passionate she is about girls’ education. And the fact that I get to be a part of this project with her makes me immensely happy,” Prajakta Koli added.

Forscher said: “The creators of the installment will sit down with Obama, and just talking about everything that they learned. The planned interaction will be a bit of a guided, structured conversation. All the installments will provide information for those who want to take action for change surrounding the issue presented.”

IANS