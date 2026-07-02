Indian Link Loves: Our July Favourites

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BOOKS

In The First House, the second book by Booker Prize shortlisted novelist Avni Doshi, the domestic space quickly turns into a battlefield. When the main character’s husband leaves her, her biggest obstacle to normalcy is not just a broken heart, but a completely shattered worldview. A downward spiral ensues, memories can no longer be trusted, and the line between fiction and reality becomes increasingly blurred. In classic Doshi style, the novel intertwines myth, modernism and superstition to craft a story that is uncomfortably true to life.

WATCH

Strap in for the wackiest film of the year with Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur. Set in the backdrop of a fading aristocracy, the film follows an aging, terminally ill prince who can’t seem to separate the past from the present or illusion from reality. Satyadev shines as the ailing Rao Bahadur, pulling off a multi-genre script that veers from dark comedy to tragedy to psychological drama. Suspenseful, insightful, but also hilarious, this is one of those films that demand a rewatch (and deserves a sequel).July 2026 favourites

LISTEN

Former wunderkind turned icon Anirudh is now dipping his toes into the ever-growing Indian Indie-pop scene and to massive success. Gaining 13 million views in 13 days, his latest single Aravindh is a loving tribute to his childhood friend. Filled with heart, yet infused with his characteristically joyous style, the song is a celebration of big dreams and of all the artists waiting for their chance to shine. A deeply personal anthem that’s somehow relatable to all, the single is an exciting glimpse of projects to come.July 2026 favourites

EAT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi (@lil_experiments)

Craving something warm and hearty to fight off the winter blues? Spice up your menu with our recent discovery thought up by food influencer @lil_experiments. The paal kappa & beef shepherd’s pie is a Malayali twist on a quintessentially British dish. Encased in a crispy coconut-garlic pastry and filled with creamy coconut tapioca and spiced beef, this indulgent dish may require time and an experienced home cook to perfect, but it’s destined to become a dinner-table favourite.

READ ALSO: Indian films releasing in July 2026