What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeIndia in Australia
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy

MICF 2026 features over 30 unmissable South Asian acts

A huge spread of 30 South Asian comedians both local and international; lots of mirth to be had!

MICF South Asian comedy brown comedians
Reading Time: 6 minutes

 

Another year, another barrel of laughs waiting to be opened – from big names like Urvi Majumdar, Dilruk Jayasinha and Nazeem Hussain, to international talent like Abby Govindan and Tarang Hardikar, we’ve got your program for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) 2026 spiced up and sorted.  

Aaqib Merchant 

is Not Uberman  | The Charles Dickens Tavern

Aaqib Merchant uberman MICF

Have you got a confession to make? If so, Aaqib can give you some catharsis with this new, audience guided format.  

Abby Govindan 

Pushing 30 | The Greek – Apollo

Abby Govindan

Fresh off her first tour in India, this Indian-American comedian is stopping over to talk about hitting the big 3-0.  

Aditya Gautam 

Enlightenment for Dummies | Captain Melville – MC Comedy Hub

Aditya Gautam

After two solo shows, Aditya turns his pen to Hindu gods and Instagram fame to take you on a journey of Enlightenment. MICF 2026

You can also catch him at the Best of International Comedy showcase and the All India Mass Migration Comedy with pal Delhi Buoy.

Anith Mukherjee 

Wasting Time | Coates Community Arts


This show about that love affair that just hasn’t worked out, no matter how much you try, is certainly not a waste of time.  

Dahn Rozario 

Dahnward Spiral | Bar 1806

A show about travelling, culture shock and bad decisions, from an Aussie desi now based in London.  

Delhi Buoy 

Aussie Singh: Here to Nama-Stay | Captain Melville – MC Comedy Hub

Don’t let the pun fool you, this self-described ‘Indian Bogan’ was once a RAW Comedy state finalist. You can also catch him with Aditya Gautam at The Racist Immigrants. 

Dilruk Jayasinha 

Gratitude Guy | The Victoria Hotel – Banquet Room

After a break to look after his heart, Dilruk is back to tell us why he’s the GOAT (grateful-est of all time) 

Fuccbois: Live in Concert 

Arts Centre Melbourne – The Show Room

The touring cast of this comedy musical stars none other than Vidya Rajan as Brendan, in pelvic thrusting, facial hair sporting glory.  

Gajen Nad 

Global Malaysian Chindian | Trades Hall – Meeting Room

After 14 years on the circuit, Gajen brings us new material about the tribulations of being a mixed-race ‘Chindian’ in Malaysia. MICF 2026

Guneet Kaur 

Sharp | The Motley Wherehaus – The Exchange Room

Expect nothing less than the pointiest, most razor-edged jokes from this Sydney based comic. 

Hoey & Sahib 

Escape Brisbane | Club Voltaire

Fresh from their season in Queensland, Sahib Rana teams up with Vietnamese-Aussie comic Andy Ho to dissect migrant histories – read our piece about Sahib here.   

Kiran Deol 

Assault on Comedy | The Motley Wherehaus – The Conservatory

Emmy-nominated Indian-American Kiran Deol tells of her hospitalisation after being attacked outside a 7 Eleven.  

Maitreyi Karanth 

Maitriarchy | Ballers Clubhouse

Hong Kong’s comedy matriarch makes her long awaited Australian debut.  

Manoj Prabakar 

Extra Ordinary | Trades Hall – Gadhaba-Balit 

One of India’s biggest comedy stars stumbles through language, wokeness and modernity.  

Mark Silcox 

The Successful Gold Trader | The Motley Wherehaus – The Conservatory

The star of Man Like Mobeen, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back and Mandy points his offbeat sensibilities at the gold trading market.  

Matt Stewart & Suren Jayemanne 

Coopers Inn 3 – 242 Exhibition

Moosehead recipient Suren Jayemanne teams up with Matt Stewart for this fresh double bill at the iconic Coopers Inn. MICF 2026

Nazeem Hussain 

I’d Like to Tell You About Some Jokes | Various Venues

One of Australia’s most prolific comedians brings us his biggest-selling show, brimming with biting political satire told the way only he can.  

Neel Kolhatkar 

Black Belt Comedy | Hofbräuhaus Melbourne

Comedy and martial arts combine for some hard-hitting jokes on taboo topics.  

Pushan Bose 

Tunes & Tumbles | Kindred Studios – Side Room

The viral dual persona brings his show blending music, movement and comedy to Melbourne. 

Prashasti Singh 

Divine Feminine | The Westin – Two

Indian stand-up star, as seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime performs her sellout show in both English and Hindi. MICF 2026

Rao Morusupalli 

Space Comedy | The Motley Wherehaus – The Candy Room

Morusupalli returns with a brand-new hour about his other passion in life besides comedy, astrophysics.  

Raul Kohli 

A History Comedy Show | Various Venues

History meets comedy as three stand ups deliver a routine about their favourite historical period, person or place. 

Raul Kohli 

A Comedians Drinking Game | Roxy’s Bar 

Another format from the UK based Raul Kohli; expect lots of shots and cries of ‘taxi!’. 

Rowan Thambar 

Sorry For The Late Reply | Chinese Museum – Jade Room

Rowan has witnessed a crime – and in this show, he’ll unpack just what happened in the leadup.  

Sanjay Patel 

The Drive | The Motley Wherehaus – The Loft

No, he’s not your uber driver; but yes, he’ll take you for a hilarious ride.  

Sashi Perera 

Pear Tree | ACMI – Swinburne Studio

When things go pear shaped, Sashi Perera writes observational comedy…  

Sharul Channa 

Sareeously Not Sorry | Queen Victoria Women’s Centre – Wayi Djerring

Singaporean Sharul’s sareeously scandalous, silly shenanigans.  

Suraj Kolarkar 

Brown Boy Marries White Girl | The Motley Wherehaus – The Salon

Girl meets boy, boy is brown, boy writes comedy show about interracial relationships and cultural expectations.  MICF 2026

Tarang Hardikar 

If I’m Not Wrong | The Victoria Hotel – Boardroom

India’s wittiest up-and-comer as seen on YouTube, brings us an hour of observational comedic contortion; catch him at the Asian All Stars Gala too for one night only! 

Tej 

The Cow, The Cat, And the Rat | The Motley Wherehaus – Vault 3

The 2024 RAW Comedy and Poetry Slam finalist returns with a set that’ll make you haha, moo, meow and squeak.  

Urvi Majumdar 

“Miss!”Melb Town Hall – Paul’s Place

Teacher by day, comedian by night, and writer of ABC’s Urvi Went to An All Girls School on surviving high school again – but as a teacher. 

How to Talk Australians – The Movie 

A feature film premiere, based on the crude and riotously funny webseries skewering Australian culture.  

Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi is Melbourne Content Creator for Indian Link and the winner of the VMC's 2024 Multicultural Award for Excellence in Media. Best known for her monthly youth segment 'Cutting Chai' and her historical video series 'Linking History' which won the 2024 NSW PMCA Award for 'Best Audio-Visual Report', she is also a highly proficient arts journalist, selected for ArtsHub's Amplify Collective in 2023.

What's On

View Calendar

Related Articles

Indian Link empowers and elevates the South Asian community in Australia, by telling their stories and unpacking their experiences in a nuanced and unbiased manner.

Company

Categories

Latest Articles

© Indian Link Media Group. All rights reserved. Level 25/259 George St, Sydney

Latest Issue
Radio
What's On
Open App