MICF 2026 features over 30 unmissable South Asian acts

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Another year, another barrel of laughs waiting to be opened – from big names like Urvi Majumdar, Dilruk Jayasinha and Nazeem Hussain, to international talent like Abby Govindan and Tarang Hardikar, we’ve got your program for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) 2026 spiced up and sorted.

Aaqib Merchant

is Not Uberman | The Charles Dickens Tavern

Have you got a confession to make? If so, Aaqib can give you some catharsis with this new, audience guided format.

Abby Govindan

Pushing 30 | The Greek – Apollo

Fresh off her first tour in India, this Indian-American comedian is stopping over to talk about hitting the big 3-0.

Aditya Gautam

Enlightenment for Dummies | Captain Melville – MC Comedy Hub

After two solo shows, Aditya turns his pen to Hindu gods and Instagram fame to take you on a journey of Enlightenment. MICF 2026

You can also catch him at the Best of International Comedy showcase and the All India Mass Migration Comedy with pal Delhi Buoy.

Anith Mukherjee

Wasting Time | Coates Community Arts



This show about that love affair that just hasn’t worked out, no matter how much you try, is certainly not a waste of time.

Dahn Rozario

Dahnward Spiral | Bar 1806

A show about travelling, culture shock and bad decisions, from an Aussie desi now based in London.

Delhi Buoy

Aussie Singh: Here to Nama-Stay | Captain Melville – MC Comedy Hub



Don’t let the pun fool you, this self-described ‘Indian Bogan’ was once a RAW Comedy state finalist. You can also catch him with Aditya Gautam at The Racist Immigrants.

Dilruk Jayasinha

Gratitude Guy | The Victoria Hotel – Banquet Room

After a break to look after his heart, Dilruk is back to tell us why he’s the GOAT (grateful-est of all time)

Fuccbois: Live in Concert

Arts Centre Melbourne – The Show Room

The touring cast of this comedy musical stars none other than Vidya Rajan as Brendan, in pelvic thrusting, facial hair sporting glory.

Gajen Nad

Global Malaysian Chindian | Trades Hall – Meeting Room

After 14 years on the circuit, Gajen brings us new material about the tribulations of being a mixed-race ‘Chindian’ in Malaysia. MICF 2026

Guneet Kaur

Sharp | The Motley Wherehaus – The Exchange Room

Expect nothing less than the pointiest, most razor-edged jokes from this Sydney based comic.

Hoey & Sahib

Escape Brisbane | Club Voltaire

Fresh from their season in Queensland, Sahib Rana teams up with Vietnamese-Aussie comic Andy Ho to dissect migrant histories – read our piece about Sahib here.

Kiran Deol

Assault on Comedy | The Motley Wherehaus – The Conservatory

Emmy-nominated Indian-American Kiran Deol tells of her hospitalisation after being attacked outside a 7 Eleven.

Maitreyi Karanth

Maitriarchy | Ballers Clubhouse

Hong Kong’s comedy matriarch makes her long awaited Australian debut.

Manoj Prabakar

Extra Ordinary | Trades Hall – Gadhaba-Balit

One of India’s biggest comedy stars stumbles through language, wokeness and modernity.

Mark Silcox

The Successful Gold Trader | The Motley Wherehaus – The Conservatory

The star of Man Like Mobeen, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back and Mandy points his offbeat sensibilities at the gold trading market.

Matt Stewart & Suren Jayemanne

Coopers Inn 3 – 242 Exhibition

Moosehead recipient Suren Jayemanne teams up with Matt Stewart for this fresh double bill at the iconic Coopers Inn. MICF 2026

Nazeem Hussain

I’d Like to Tell You About Some Jokes | Various Venues

One of Australia’s most prolific comedians brings us his biggest-selling show, brimming with biting political satire told the way only he can.

Neel Kolhatkar

Black Belt Comedy | Hofbräuhaus Melbourne

Comedy and martial arts combine for some hard-hitting jokes on taboo topics.

Pushan Bose

Tunes & Tumbles | Kindred Studios – Side Room

The viral dual persona brings his show blending music, movement and comedy to Melbourne.

Prashasti Singh

Divine Feminine | The Westin – Two

Indian stand-up star, as seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime performs her sellout show in both English and Hindi. MICF 2026

Rao Morusupalli

Space Comedy | The Motley Wherehaus – The Candy Room

Morusupalli returns with a brand-new hour about his other passion in life besides comedy, astrophysics.

Raul Kohli

A History Comedy Show | Various Venues

History meets comedy as three stand ups deliver a routine about their favourite historical period, person or place.

Raul Kohli

A Comedians Drinking Game | Roxy’s Bar

Another format from the UK based Raul Kohli; expect lots of shots and cries of ‘taxi!’.

Rowan Thambar

Sorry For The Late Reply | Chinese Museum – Jade Room

Rowan has witnessed a crime – and in this show, he’ll unpack just what happened in the leadup.

Sanjay Patel

The Drive | The Motley Wherehaus – The Loft

No, he’s not your uber driver; but yes, he’ll take you for a hilarious ride.

Sashi Perera

Pear Tree | ACMI – Swinburne Studio

When things go pear shaped, Sashi Perera writes observational comedy…

Sharul Channa

Sareeously Not Sorry | Queen Victoria Women’s Centre – Wayi Djerring

Singaporean Sharul’s sareeously scandalous, silly shenanigans.

Suraj Kolarkar

Brown Boy Marries White Girl | The Motley Wherehaus – The Salon

Girl meets boy, boy is brown, boy writes comedy show about interracial relationships and cultural expectations. MICF 2026

Tarang Hardikar

If I’m Not Wrong | The Victoria Hotel – Boardroom

India’s wittiest up-and-comer as seen on YouTube, brings us an hour of observational comedic contortion; catch him at the Asian All Stars Gala too for one night only!

Tej

The Cow, The Cat, And the Rat | The Motley Wherehaus – Vault 3

The 2024 RAW Comedy and Poetry Slam finalist returns with a set that’ll make you haha, moo, meow and squeak.

Urvi Majumdar

“Miss!” | Melb Town Hall – Paul’s Place

Teacher by day, comedian by night, and writer of ABC’s Urvi Went to An All Girls School on surviving high school again – but as a teacher.

How to Talk Australians – The Movie

A feature film premiere, based on the crude and riotously funny webseries skewering Australian culture.