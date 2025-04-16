Melbourne Comedy Festival, bringing the desi swag

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is in full swing, and this year, something exciting is happening – South Asian comedians are taking the spotlight like never before. With 31 acts from the community in the lineup, it’s clear that the face of comedy is evolving, and we’re here for it. In a space that’s long been dominated by white voices, seeing people of colour redefine the stand-up scene feels like a much-needed breath of fresh air.

While we couldn’t chat with all 31, we caught up with three standout performers you need to know: Advait – dry, introspective, and quietly hilarious; Guneet – bringing razor-sharp observations with deadpan flair; and Raul – an energetic wildcard with stories that flip the script on the everyday.

Raul Kohli: Finding god at the pub

For UK-based comedian Raul Kohli, tackling taboo topics isn’t a risk – it’s a responsibility. Known for his thought-provoking routines that interrogate faith, identity, and hypocrisy with razor-sharp wit, Kohli brings his latest show “A British Hindu’s guide to the universe” to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

“I’ve never really thought about catering to a conservative audience,” Kohli says. “But I guess I do it by not being gratuitously offensive. Sure, I talk about taboo subjects, but not for shock value – more out of curiosity. I come at it as someone raised in the West, trying to make sense of beliefs I inherited without fully understanding them.”

Rather than mocking religion, Kohli frames his work as a journey toward understanding it – on his own terms. Indians at Melbourne Comedy Festival

“When I first started Comic Sanskrit, my podcast, I told my Swamiji I didn’t want to say anything blasphemous to which he replied there’s no such thing as blasphemy in Hinduism. That really blew my mind. India often confuses culture with religion – what we’re offended by isn’t always what the scripture says.”

There’ve been real-life incidents of comedians being attacked or shows being shut down in India because the public found something offensive, India’s Got Latent being the most famous example. However, Kohli doesn’t let that deter him from doing what he loves.

He recalls a joke by fellow Indian comic Anuvab Pal: “We say we’re conservative about sex, but we’re not – we just don’t talk about it. There are 1.5 billion of us!”

So does he think someone who enjoys a pint at the pub can still be deeply religious?

Kohli’s take is refreshingly nuanced. “What I love about Hindu philosophy is that it’s not rigid. It literally says: pick what works for you in this life.”

He shares a piece of wisdom from his Swamiji: “You might find God in a drink with your mates. Because that’s where joy and connection live. So yeah, you can absolutely be religious and still have a beer.”

Guneet Kaur: A tale of guinea pigs and pigeons

At this year’s Melbourne Comedy Festival, Guneet Kaur is ruffling feathers – in the best way possible. Kaur delivers a set packed with deadpan precision and draws uncanny parallels between us and the animals that live quietly on the fringes of our urban chaos – those scrappy survivors who, much like us, are just trying to make sense of it all.

Guneet is no stranger to being the only woman on a comedy lineup. “Even now, I’ll do lineup shows and I’m sometimes the only woman. And you can forget about Indian women – there’s like three of us.” Indians at Melbourne Comedy Festival

To push back against this imbalance, Guneet took matters into her own hands. She started producing all-women comedy nights, first under the banner of Girls Comedy, which later evolved into The Other Girls. “Now we include one token man so they can get to experience what that feels like,” she jokes.

When it comes to weaving identity into her material, Guneet is candid about the internal tug-of-war that comes with being an Indian-Australian performer. “It’s a bit neurotic, but maybe I’m not doing a good job of being Indian enough,” she says. “But also, sometimes you just want to make a fun show.”

Guneet’s comedy frequently draws on real life – but with care. She speaks about her work as a disability support worker in the show, but was careful to change details and avoid identifying anyone. “You have to be very considerate, especially when telling stories that involve other people,” she says. “If I’m writing a joke about my boyfriend, I want to make sure he doesn’t hate it!”

Despite the deeply personal content, the ultimate goal for Guneet is connection. “This show is definitely a bit of a love letter to pigeons,” she says with a smile. “But more than anything, I hope people come away with an appreciation for how smart animals and other creatures really are.”

Advait Kirtikar: Actuary turned comedian

At this year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival, comedian Advait Kirtikar’s show, “Love Actuary” is rooted in real-life romance and random run-ins. The premise? He’s trying to track down a girl he briefly saw – wearing pink skates and Spongebob socks. Sounds like a plot out of a quirky indie rom-com! Indians at Melbourne Comedy Festival

“I just thought it was a really funny story and a cool experience I had, so I naturally turned it into a story. I talk about things that are interesting in my life on stage – and this is probably one of the most interesting things that’s ever happened to me.”

No one in Advait’s life ever expected him to become a comedian. He’s the quiet one in the corner – introverted, observant, definitely not the life of the party. But give him a mic, and it’s like flipping a switch. “I can channel that silly side, and people actually hear me! Offstage, half the time I say something funny, no one hears it… and the moment’s gone.”

Turning personal stories into punchlines sounds like a delicate balance. But Advait believes it’s all about cleaning up the story. “You’ve got to keep it real but cut out unnecessary details that just cloud the storyline. Reality is often a bit clunky, so you need to smooth it out for the stage. The challenge is keeping the essence and truth, but making sure it flows and lands with the audience.” Indians at Melbourne Comedy Festival

So, at the end of the day, it’s really about taking chances, especially when it comes to love. “I take a few big risks in the show, and some pay off… some don’t. So the show’s also about learning to be thoughtful and deliberate, even when you’re throwing caution to the wind. You’ll have to come and see where it all ends up!”

As the comedy world gradually opens up to more diverse voices, South Asian artists are reshaping the landscape. Each brings their own unique lens but what unites them is a shared ability to find humour in the unexpected, and to invite audiences – South Asian or not – into stories that feel universally hilarious.

