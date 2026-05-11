Meghana Gopalan: My mum, in her own words

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Meghana Gopalan

In our Mother’s Day series ‘My Mum in her own words’, adult children turn the questions around, sitting down with their mothers to listen, reflect, and rediscover the lives behind the role. Here Meghana Gopalan chats with her mum Mittu Gopalan, Principal at the Sydney-based Freedman & Gopalan Solicitors.

Meghana Gopalan: What did you want to be when you grew up?

Mittu Gopalan: Solicitor/advocate.

Meghana Gopalan: What’s one thing about your childhood that shaped who you are today?

Mittu Gopalan: My parents.

Meghana Gopalan: Did life turn out the way you imagined it would?

Mittu Gopalan: Very grateful to say a big YES.

Meghana Gopalan: What’s a decision you made that changed your life?

Mittu Gopalan: To marry my husband/ your dad.

Meghana Gopalan: What was your first impression of Dad?

Mittu Gopalan: When I first met your dad, something about him made me feel safe and seen. I remember feeling that he would be the kind of person who would stand beside me through every season of life – someone who would support me, believe in me, and quietly become my biggest cheerleader. There was a warmth and steadiness about him that made my heart trust him before my mind even caught up.

And of course, he was incredibly handsome and gave me those butterflies you never really forget.

Looking back now, I think my heart recognised very early that he would become one of the most important people in my life.

Meghana: What was the hardest thing you went through when you moved to Aus?

Mittu: Leaving behind everyone and everything familiar to me. I deeply missed my parents, my brother, my extended family, and the life I had known growing up in sunny tropical Kerala. Back then, in 1993, staying connected was very different – there were no instant messages or video calls. I would wait eagerly for the expensive landline calls or handwritten letters from your grandparents and my friends, and those letters became little pieces of home for me.

Adjusting to university life (when I did Law at Sydney University) here was also very challenging. I had to get used to a different accent, cold winters, a completely new culture, and the feeling of starting over from scratch. I had to rebuild friendships, learn to cook for your dad and myself, and slowly find my place in a country that at first felt unfamiliar and overwhelming.

We also lived on a very tight budget, so I learned to live simply and carefully. I think those years taught me resilience, independence, and gratitude. It wasn’t easy, but little by little, I adapted – by staying hopeful, working hard, and holding on to the values and love I carried from home.

Meghana: What do you remember about the day each of your kids was born?

Mittu: I remember feeling so much excitement and anticipation before each of you were born. During my pregnancies, I would write little notes and letters to you both, dreaming about the day I would finally meet you and hold you in my arms.

Even though I was completely exhausted after the caesareans, the pain seemed to disappear the moment I first saw you both and held you in my arms. Nothing could compare to that feeling.

Seeing the joy on Acha’s face, and the excitement and love from your grandparents and chechi (older sister) when you were born, filled my heart completely. You looked like a little human doll, and holding both of my angels for the very first time made me feel blessed, grateful, and full of love. Those are moments I will carry in my heart forever.

Meghana: What surprised you most about becoming a parent?

Mittu: Realising that there’s no perfect handbook or set of lessons for it. Every stage of parenthood brings something new, and you learn as you go – adapting, growing, making mistakes, and trying to become better with each chapter.

Parenthood taught me that life is far more beautiful and meaningful than I ever imagined. My children continue to surprise me and teach me so much about love, patience, resilience, and even about myself.

I think the greatest legacy or signature I will leave behind in this world is seeing my daughters grow into such amazing young women. Watching the people you love most become kind, strong, independent, beautiful human beings is one of the greatest blessings of my life.

Meghana: What advice do you have for your children about what to focus on in our careers?

Mittu: Never stop learning. Try to learn something new every day, stay curious, and be willing to adapt with the times, because the world is always changing. The people who continue to grow and learn are the ones who thrive.

Whatever work you choose to do, do it with love and sincerity. When you truly care about your work, it shows – people notice passion, kindness, and dedication, and those qualities will always stand out.

Work hard, especially when you are young, and give yourself goals to work towards. I have always believed it is important to have a five-year plan – not because life always goes exactly as planned, but because having direction helps you stay focused and motivated.

Also, find time to nourish your soul by doing something creative – be it cooking, painting, knitting, or anything that involves your hands and the act of creating something. There’s something grounding about doing things with your hands where the outcome isn’t productivity in the work sense, but creation for its own sake. Cooking a meal from scratch, mixing colours on a canvas, shaping dough, knitting something imperfect but real – doing something creative can be deeply restorative and help bring balance to a busy life.

And most importantly, as women, learn how to prioritise and balance the different parts of life with wisdom and grace. There will always be many demands on your time and energy, so developing balance, resilience, and self-discipline will be one of your greatest strengths.

Meghana Gopalan: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received? And given?

Mittu Gopalan: The people God placed in my life. Being chosen to be my parents’ daughter, my brother’s sister, your Acha’s wife, and most importantly, both of yours and Hugh’s Amma – those have been the greatest blessings and gifts of my life.

I will always cherish the surprise visits my darling Dad gave me, the time and attention he so generously shared with me, and the handwritten letters he would always send. Those letters carried so much love, life lessons and comfort, especially when we were far apart, and the joy I felt receiving them is something I will never forget. He has always been my angel and my hero, and he always will be.

I find great gifts in the everyday moments now – like receiving a hug from you or even a simple message saying, “Love you Ma”. Or when Cheta says on the phone…. “Lots of love to you too Amma”. Those small gestures mean everything to me and fill my heart in ways words can’t fully describe.

The best gift I’ve ever given? My love, care, and devotion to the people I cherish most. Everything I’ve done in life has come from wanting my family to feel loved, safe, supported, and deeply cared for.

What makes me most proud is that in different areas of my life – as a mother, a professional, and as an individual – I have been able to contribute, make a difference, and hopefully bring a little bit of love, care, and value to the people and spaces around me.

Meghana Gopalan: Your favourite song?

Mittu Gopalan: Alliaambal Kadavil By K J Yesudas as it’s my dad’s fav song. And Aa Ja Sanam Madhur Chandnee Mein by Lata Mangeshkar as it’s my mum’s fav song

Meghana Gopalan: Favourite food?

Mittu Gopalan: Puttu – a Kerala rice steamed cake. There’s something so comforting about it; the warmth, the softness, and the memories it carries from growing up – home, family, quiet happy mornings. No matter where life has taken me, food like puttu always brings me back to a sense of belonging and comfort that nothing else quite matches. And I will never forget how my friends have made it for me on my birthday. Thanks to aunty Bindu (Ramesh) and Aunty Bindu (Ninan). That was an extra special bday gift that I shall always cherish

Meghana Gopalan: Tell me about a time I really got on your nerves.

Mittu Gopalan: I can laugh about it now, but at the time it really got to me -assignments left to the last minute, lunch boxes forgotten in your bag. I worried about the stress you were putting yourself under, even if you didn’t see it then.

Looking back, those moments feel small now, just part of the journey of raising you, shaping both of us along the way. And now, seeing you pack my lunch and wash my box each day – it feels like life has come full circle.

I take pride in the big things and the little things that parenthood brings. Thank you to you and Chechi for making me a better Amma every day.

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