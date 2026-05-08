Helly Raichura: My mum, in her own words

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Our Mother’s Day series ‘My Mum in her own words’ pays tribute to our mothers, showcasing the intergenerational bond between mother and child. Here, Enter Via Laundry owner Helly Raichura interviews her mother Prity Patel.

I love it when you come to visit me here in Australia. What do you like about Australia?

I love that I can spend time with my children and grandchildren, which I don’t get when I am in Ahmedabad.

You’re such a great grandma and help to me with the kids. Tell me about a happy memory with your grandparents.

My grandfather was a very good man and used to tell us beautiful stories. Back then we didn’t have TV and phones, so we all gathered eagerly every evening to hear the stories from him. He was also a good cook and used to make us dinners and farsan.

Helly Raichura: What are your strongest memories of your mum?

Prity Patel: One that stands out is when she used to teach us how to sing. She was classically trained and very eager for us to learn Indian classical music, and she spent a great deal of time and effort to make us learn – I thank her now for her commitment as the gift of music is forever.

What family tradition do you love the most?

I love Janmashtami at our house, and how we used to gather the entire family and cook and eat together and celebrate.

Did you have dreams for me?

I always wanted you to be independent and skilled, and I am proud of what you have achieved. When you were young, you hated being bored and you kept on doing something or other – I knew then you would be a hard-working person.

How did you feel when you found out I was going to give up a corporate career to go into food?

I was a bit nervous, as there’s a lot of hard work in kitchens, but I had seen you work so I had no doubt about your ability. As a mum, I wanted to make sure you got enough time for yourself too.

What do you like about Enter Via Laundry? What could I be doing better?

I love what you do at Enter Via Laundry, your food is honest and isn’t overloaded with oil and spice and salt – that is a sign of a good cook.

What could you be doing better? I think you should hire more chefs so you can have more time for yourself.

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What do you like about Aussie food?

I like how you can eat Chinese dumplings, very nice pasta, good Thai and Indian too, all in one day. I really enjoyed the Sri Lankan meal at Many Littles in Red Hill – one of the best meals I’ve had.

What food do you love that I don’t?

I love the soft soggy rice congee that you hate. Ever since you were little, you have never liked soft rice.

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Helly Raichura

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s best to listen to others in a conversation and take your time to reply or make opinions about people.

What’s something you wish you knew or had when you were younger?

I wish there was more technology when we were young – life would have been easier.

What makes you happy when you’re having a bad day?

Music makes me happy; listening to classical music calms me down.

READ ALSO: Mia Kappadath: My mother, in her own words.