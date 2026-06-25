Sydney supporters plan Melbourne trip to welcome PM Modi

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PM Modi’s Sydney supporters

Excitement is building among members of Sydney’s Indian community as they make plans to travel to Melbourne for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit.

Community organiser Chetan Kusumgar said interest in the trip has exceeded expectations, with more than 140 people already registering their interest through an online expression of interest campaign launched shortly after the visit date was confirmed.

“We received a very strong response from the community,” Kusumgar told Indian Link. “People are excited about the opportunity to see Prime Minister Modi and be part of what is expected to be a major event.”

Organisers initially explored the possibility of arranging a charter flight from Sydney to Melbourne if sufficient numbers committed to travelling together. Discussions were held with travel agents and airlines, with organisers aiming to make travel affordable and convenient for supporters.

According to Kusumgar, travel arrangements are currently being finalised with Travel Crafters, with participants being contacted to confirm bookings. A target of around 130 travellers has been identified to ensure group travel remains cost-effective.

The Melbourne visit has generated enthusiasm among supporters, many of whom see the event as an opportunity to celebrate India’s growing international profile and connect with fellow members of the Indian-Australian community.

While final numbers are still being confirmed, organisers expect a large Sydney contingent to make the journey south. The group plans to travel together and attend the Prime Minister’s public engagement in Melbourne.

“We are looking forward to meeting friends from across Australia and being part of a memorable occasion,” Kusumgar said.

Further details on travel arrangements are expected to be confirmed in the coming days. For more information, contact Chetan on chetank2413@gmail.com.

At this stage, the travel plans are not quite ‘Modi Airways 2.0’, following the special charter in 2023 that brought a planeload of Melburnians to Sydney.

Meanwhile news has come in that Adelaide doesn’t want to be left behind – organisers there have announced a car rally for supporters, Melbourne-bound. 33 registrations have been received so far.

Neither the Indian nor Australian government however, has so far officially confirmed Mr Modi’s visit.

Read more: Weeks of planning, hundreds of volunteers and one historic visit