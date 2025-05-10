Mia Kappadath: My mother, in her own words.

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Our Mother’s Day series ‘My Mum in her own words’ pays tribute to our mothers, showcasing the intergenerational bond between mother and child. Here, 16-year-old Mia Kappadath interviews her mother Rohini Kappadath, General Manager of the Immigration Museum, Museums Victoria.

What comes to mind when you think about growing up in your hometown?

Rohini Kappadath: Ah, growing up in Nimak Mahal in Kolkata! Picture this: a close-knit Port Trust colony where 36 families lived like one big, happy family, where dropping in for a meal and potlucks were commonplace. My childhood was full of adventures—daily sports matches in the playground, winter badminton tournaments, handball against the garage doors, and endless rooftop games. The friendships we made during those idyllic days still warm my heart. With WhatsApp we remain connected, and we all cherish those memories.

What’s something your mom or dad used to tell you growing up that later turned out to be true?

Rohini Kappadath: Dad, your Nana, had this beautiful mantra around giving: “Just ask God for the capacity to give.” At the time, it seemed simple, but it turned out to be profound. The more you give—love, time, support—the more you enrich not only your own life but the lives of everyone around you.

How are you most different from my grandparents? How are you the same?

Rohini Kappadath: I was the first to leave our home in Kolkata and venture into a foreign land in search of new opportunities – a bit of a pioneer really! I came to Sydney as a twenty-year-old, and looking back it’s a wonder my parents let me do this at such a tender age. Just like my dad left his parents’ home in North India to forge his own path in Kolkata, that same drive to seek out possibilities connects generations with a shared adventurous spirit!

How did you choose your career? What do you like most about it?

Rohini Kappadath: My heart always dreamed of being a filmmaker, captivated by the big screens. But in the ’80s, that wasn’t considered a respected path for women, so I undertook further studies in mainframe computing. That decision sparked an exhilarating 20-year adventure in technology—a world of endless possibilities! As much as I miss my dream of filmmaking, this journey took me all over the world, exposed me to fast paced business ventures and left me with skills that beautifully blend business, entrepreneurship, and creativity. It paved the way for the exciting future ahead!

If you could know anything about our family history or about a relative who has passed away, what would you want to know?

Rohini Kappadath: I’m fascinated by my maternal ancestor, WC Bannerjee, who played such a pivotal role as President of the first Indian National Congress. How remarkable it would be a fly on the wall on his journey through the 19th and 20th century. My maternal grandmother, whom I met only a couple of times—her loving spirit still resonates with me. I wish I could dive into her life and stories, soaking up every bit of wisdom and warmth she had to offer!

On my paternal side, I would love to know more about their life as entrepreneurs living across Lahore and the Kashmir Valley, the impact of British imposed Partition and how the family of ten fled and built a new life in Delhi. So many lessons to be learnt from these journeys of triumph over adversity.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Rohini Kappadath: Without a doubt, my biggest accomplishment is raising my three beautiful children – my three jewels, Mia, Ayesha and Shiv. Watching you grow into the extraordinary people you are brings me more joy than I can express. Every hug you share and every challenge you overcome fills my heart with love and admiration!

If they did a museum exhibition about you, what would you want them to showcase?

Rohini Kappadath: Imagine a whimsical blend of Little Red Riding Hood and Alice in Wonderland, showcasing a free-thinking, adventurous girl discovering, traversing and creating new worlds! The exhibits would reflect resilience in the face of adversity, constant re-invention and imagination, celebrating the moments and relationships that have shaped who I am.

What world events have had the most impact on you?

Rohini Kappadath: As a young teenager looking at the aftermath of the 1984 Union Carbide disaster in Bhopal, I recognised the importance of corporate responsibility and industrial safety standards.

Then there was Live Aid, which united people across the globe for a critical cause—a testament to the power of music and human solidarity in addressing suffering. I realised that each one of us has the power to make a difference.

Shortly after my arrival in Australia, I experienced the Bicentennial celebrations in Sydney Harbour. Witnessing a community come together to celebrate its history filled me with awe and hope for what is possible when people unite.

Living through the digital boom in the late ’90s in India was exhilarating. The excitement of being part of the nascent tech industry, coupled with a high-flying career during the rise of the internet defined an era of innovation and opportunity.

Today, rapidly changing geopolitics remind me to stay vigilant and tap into what it means to be human. In the age of AI, the fastest shrinking commodity is our shared humanity. I am inspired to remain engaged with the complex tapestry of life we navigate and to advocate for those in need.

What advice do you have for our careers?

Rohini Kappadath: Find joy in what you do. Passion is the ingredient that makes work feel less like a chore and more like a fulfilling adventure. When you’re genuinely excited about your work, it not only energises you but also resonates with those around you.

Set ambitious goals for yourself, and don’t be afraid to dream big. Being driven and focused lays the foundation for a life you can look back on with pride. Your journey may twist and turn, but a clear vision of what you want to achieve will guide you during challenging times.

Whatever you choose to do, strive to be your best and give it your all. We have one life to live, so live it with style and passion. Every challenge is a chance to learn and grow. Embrace failures as stepping stones towards success and be kind to yourself during the process.

At the end of the day, pursue a career that aligns with your values and brings you satisfaction. Remain open to new experiences and let your unique voice shine through in whatever you do.

