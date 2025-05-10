Karandeep Gujral: My mother, in her own words

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Our Mother’s Day series ‘My Mum in her own words’ pays tribute to our mothers, showcasing the intergenerational bond between mother and child. Here, restaurateur Karandeep Gujral interviews Kanwal Gujral, co-founder of the Manjit’s food empire.

Let’s start with your childhood in India – a favourite memory?

Kanwal Gujral: Sitting beside my mother in the early mornings as she prepared food for the family. She did everything with love and intention, even the simplest meals felt special. It’s why I believe food is never just about eating – it’s about care, connection, and comfort. It’s something I see in you and Varun now, the way you treat every plate as a story.

What was the hardest thing you went through when you moved to Australia?

Kanwal Gujral: It was overwhelming at first. The language, the pace, even the silence here felt different. But your father and I had each other, and dreams bigger than our fears. I focussed on what I could give to this country: food from my heart, and a home where people felt welcome. Watching my sons grow up here and embrace both worlds has been one of my greatest joys.

What was it like raising us while establishing a family business in a new country?

Kanwal Gujral: You grew up between the kitchen and the dining room. I still remember you running around with a notepad pretending to take orders or helping fold napkins after school. It was tough – so many late nights, no days off – but seeing you thrive in that environment gave me strength. You were always watching, always learning. I’m not surprised by the man you’ve become.

How did your upbringing influence your values and approach to family and business?

Kanwal Gujral: Family is everything and hard work speaks louder than words. That’s how I raised you both – to always show up with heart, humility, and determination. Business for me has always been personal. It’s not just about money, it’s about legacy – and I see that same fire and respect in the way you lead today.

The early years were full of sacrifice. There were moments of doubt, health scares, financial stress. But every time you stood tall and took risks, I knew we were moving in the right direction. The triumph isn’t just in the awards or recognitions – it’s in the way our family still eats together, still laughs together, still dreams together.

Describe a moment when you felt pride in my achievements.

Kanwal Gujral: The day you took over Angelo’s and transformed it without losing the soul of the place, I was so proud I cried. I saw you honour our roots while confidently carving out your own path. And now when I see the grandkids Nishka and Zivaan walking through the same halls, I know the legacy is in safe hands.

You’ve grown from being my little boy helping with samosas to a leader I deeply respect. These days, you teach me just as much as I teach you. It’s not just mother and son anymore—it’s a partnership built on love, trust, and shared vision.

The businesses couldn’t function without you. Give us an example of what a day in your life looks like?

Kanwal Gujral: I start with checking messages from you or the staff—there’s always something that needs sorting! Then I might visit one of the venues, help with preparations for a big function, make sure the staff feel supported, and yes, I still sneak into the kitchen sometimes to give my two cents! I don’t stop, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

How has art influenced your perspective on business and family?

Kanwal Gujral: Art is my escape, but also my expression. Whether it’s setting up a dining space or curating a menu’s visual presentation, I see it all as an extension of art. That creativity spills into the business, helping me see things differently. I think it’s why our venues feel so warm and layered – they reflect life, not just function.

I’m glad to have found ways to integrate my artistic sensibilities into the ambiance and design of Manjit’s restaurants. The cushions, the lighting, the way the table is set, all speak volumes. Guests may not realise it, but every touch is there for a reason, just like every spice in a dish.

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

Kanwal Gujral: Being called “Dadi.” The day Nishka was born, something inside me shifted. Then came Zivaan, with his cheeky smile and big hugs. No material thing has ever come close to the joy of being a grandmother.

The best gift you’ve ever given?

Kanwal Gujral: Time to my family, to the business, to anyone who needed me. But if you ask Nishka and Zivaan, they’d probably say their handmade quilts or the sweet boxes I sneak them when their parents aren’t looking!

What’s your favourite song?

Kanwal Gujral: Lag Jaa Gale by Lata Mangeshkar. It always makes me stop and feel. It’s soft, beautiful, and timeless, like the kind of love I believe in.

Favourite food?

Kanwal Gujral: Home-style kadhi chawal made by my mum. Comfort in a bowl! But if I’m going out, paneer tikka with fresh mint chutney. And if it’s a cheat day, gulab jamuns without question!

What lessons have you learned from other people in life?

Kanwal Gujral: That everyone is carrying something. Some people show it, some don’t—but kindness goes a long way. I’ve also learned to trust actions over words, and that respect, once earned, is more valuable than gold.