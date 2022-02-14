fbpx
Twitter reacts to ‘humour’ column on wearing shoes inside the house

By Indian Link
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

In case you missed it, social media users were up in arms this weekend about a Wall Street Journal article on wearing shoes inside someone’s home.

Titled “Here’s Why I’ll Be Keeping My Shoes on in Your Shoeless Home”, humour columnist Kris Frieswick stated that she’d take off her shoes in households that requested it for cultural or religious reasons.

For any other reasons, she bluntly asked: “why are you assuming that your guests’ shoes are dirtier than your floors?”

“Turns out there’s already an effective old-fashioned way to achieve your goal of a clean floor while neither insulting my hygiene habits nor endangering my delicate, vulnerable, long-suffering feet: It’s called a doormat,” she wrote.

Almost immediately, readers couldn’t help but point out the disrespect and rudeness of her argument and this strange entitlement despite being a guest in someone else’s home.

“Shoes are one of the things that separates us from other species,” read the first line of the piece, with wording that many readers pointed out bordered on racist.

 

READ ALSO: “Stop cooking curry”: when neighbours complain about ‘smelly’ Indian food

Many users were appalled at having to even explain the concept of shoes bringing in dirt and germs into their clean homes.

“‘Kris, welcome to our home, where your filth is filthier than the filth we already have all over our floors’,” the writer continued, arguing that germs and bacteria are already everywhere in the house (even pointing to pets and babies as primary culprits.)

 

Still, some users managed to find a bit of humour in the situation.

Overall, the message was clear: shoes in the house is simply a no-no, regardless of cultural differences. It’s a sign of respect to follow a host’s house rules and the logic of these rules shouldn’t have to be explained.

READ ALSO: Twitterverse takes down columnist who dissed Indian food

Where do you stand in this argument? Let us know in the comments below!

Indian Link

