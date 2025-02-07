Kirthana Selvaraj’s giant Matildas tribute unveiled

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a striking fusion of art and sport, Indian-Australian artist Kirthana Selvaraj has created a

painting that captures the power and spirit of the Matildas during their remarkable journey in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup. What started as a commanding tribute is now being

transformed into a 57- metre-long immersive mural at Accor Stadium’s Cathy Freeman Stand. This monumental piece promises to leave a lasting impact in the hearts of a sports loving nation.

Kirthana’s work channels the energy, movement, and power which defined the Matildas’

performances and won over the nation during the international event. Inspired by the sheer

force of the players, Selvaraj was successful in evoking a sense of dynamism and energy in her work.

“More than just getting their faces right, I wanted to capture their presence – the power of their bodies in motion,” she explains. The use of bold colour and expressive brushwork was central to her creative process, as she sought to embody the intensity and energy that the Matildas brought to the world stage. To enrich her approach, Kirthana also incorporated colour studies that referenced Cathy Freeman’s iconic Olympic suit, drawing on the symbolism of those vibrant to honour Freeman’s pioneering role in women’s sports.

Kirthana’s background played a slight role in shaping her approach to this commission.

In a nod to her own Indian heritage, to which she remains deeply connected, Kirthana brought in the positivity and strength that she has always associated with rangoli art.

“Bringing bold colours into the piece felt like a way to connect with my heritage and represent the women who lead this space,” Kirthana reflects. She also adds that her identity as a queer South Asian woman gave her a unique perspective on representation. “It’s about telling stories from different lenses and creating visibility in spaces that don’t always include people like me.”

The 2023 Archibald Prize finalist finds inspiration in Matildas captain and star player Sam Kerr, whose Indian heritage comes from her father, hailing from Kolkata. Seeing Kerr dominate on the global stage as one of the best footballers in the world reinforces her belief that representation matters, and that South Asians can thrive in their respective fields at the highest level. Kirthana Selvaraj is positive that the international situation Kerr currently finds herself in, will not diminish the nation’s love for her.

What was initially a studio painting now takes on a new life as it is adapted for Accor Stadium’s 57-metre-long projection. Kirthana describes the experience as surreal – witnessing her artwork expanded to monumental proportions. The projection will allow thousands of viewers to experience the painting in a new, immersive way, surrounded by the energy of the stadium.

“I want people to feel like they’re stepping into the painting, not just observing it,” Kirthana

shares. “It’s about creating a connection with the work, making it more than just something to look at – it’s about feeling it.”

As a statement of representation, power, and the importance of visibility, Kirthana hopes that audiences will feel a collective sense of pride, not just in the Matildas’ achievement, but in the ability of art to transcend traditional spaces and reach new communities.

“The Matildas represent so much more than football,” Kirthana explains. “They symbolise a

larger cultural shift. I hope this mural inspires people to pursue their passions and feel seen, just like the Matildas do for so many.”

Kirthana Selvaraj’s art is a powerful tribute to women in sport, the strength of the Matildas, and how sport and art combined can empower communities by reaching larger audiences.

