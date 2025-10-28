Kailash Bhatnagar among NSW centenarians who set world record

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Getting ready for a lunch event at NSW Parliament House, Mrs Kailash Bhatnagar took time to pick out her sari. kailash bhatnagar centenarians record

She finally settled on a traditional number in orange and gold.

“I wanted to embrace my cultural roots for the special occasion,” she told Indian Link.

Mrs Bhatnagar was part of the Centenarians Lunch event at NSW Parliament, at which 150 people from across the state gathered to set a Guinness World Record – for the largest gathering of centenarians in one spot.

The lunch took place on Grandparents Day, organised by aged and disability care provider My Guardian, in collaboration with the NSW Government.

A former teacher and principal, and now a writer and poet, Mrs Bhatnagar was joined by other educators, veterans, holocaust survivors, entrepreneurs, and pioneering migrants. Together, they made it a room of “10,000 years of lived experience,” as one speaker noted.

“I was thrilled to be part of this Guinness World Record event, and to share my experiences with fellow attendees,” said Mrs Bhatnagar, her face lit with smiles through the afternoon.

Her son Vivek who accompanied her, recounted, “Mum’s excitement grew even more when she discovered she was the only Indian-born centenarian present – a moment that filled her with immense pride and joy.” kailash bhatnagar centenarians record

My Guardian founder and CEO Jad Haber said, while honouring the centenarians, “They’ve lived through the most extraordinary century in human history – witnessing everything from the Great Depression to the digital revolution. Today is more than a record; it’s a call to action for all Australians to recognise and celebrate our elders as the living pillars of our nation.”

NSW Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison, also among the attendees, said, “Today’s gathering is a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and wisdom of our oldest Australians, many of whom have shaped the very fabric of our communities,” she said. “NSW Parliament is proud to honour those who have given so much across generations. I commend everyone involved in creating this extraordinary moment of recognition and unity, and for championing the dignity and rights of older people across NSW.”

The Centenarians’ Lunch comes just weeks before Mrs Bhatnagar marks her 101st birthday, and as she celebrates the birth of her fifth great grandchild, the newest member of her 21-strong family.

“The secret to my long life is simplicity, saatvic (vegetarian) food, and my religion Hinduism,” Mrs Bhatnagar had told Indian Link on her 100th birthday last year. “But mostly, my secret strength is keeping my family close to me. I did this as a young girl, and again as a married woman, again as I built my own family, and again when I moved to this country as a retired person to be close to my children who live here.”

Being part of this remarkable world record event – marking longevity and joy – is a moment she and the Bhatnagar family will never forget. kailash bhatnagar centenarians recor

