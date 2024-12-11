It’s a century for Kailash Bhatnagar!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What did birthday girl Kailash Bhatnagar want for her 100th birthday on November 30, 2024?

“Just my family around me. And friends,” Mrs Bhatnagar told Indian Link.

Some 80 people gathered to sing her Happy Birthday.

These included most of her family of 16 – her two children and their partners, four grandchildren and their partners, and five great grandchildren.

The rest were a large bunch of friends she made when she came to Australia 28 years ago.

“Family is very important,” Mrs Bhatnagar said. “God gives us life, but our family gives us the strength to live.”

Is her family the secret to her long life, we ask.

“The secret to my long life is simplicity, saatvic (vegetarian) food, and my religion Hinduism, but mostly, keeping my family close to me. I did this as a young girl, as a married woman, as I built my own family, and when I moved to this country as a retired person to be close to my children who lived here.”

Kailash Bhatnagar was born in 1924 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the only girl in a family of four kids. She gained an education at a time when it was a rare privilege for women.

Following her marriage, she moved to Delhi, where she became a Hindi teacher and later Principal at Jain Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Chandni Chowk. Her leadership and dedication to education empowered countless young women to pursue their dreams.

She credits her family for success as an educator.

“When I say I kept my family close, I mean I endeavoured to gain their trust and faith, at each stage of life. As a young woman, I had to convince my parents that I wanted to go to university. As a married woman, I gained the trust and faith of my husband’s family to pursue a career.”

Looking back at her life, Mrs Bhatnagar recalls fondly her time at university. “I studied under the British education system because that’s what was available – and then I got to experience my country gain Independence from the British. To see the British leave our country, my joy knew no bounds.”

Mrs Bhatnagar had spent her student years participating in the Freedom movement, even getting arrested once.

“I used to organise protests at Mahila College, once leading 300 students in a demonstration that caused a commotion. The police arrived, loading us onto buses. In defiance, we threw our bangles at the men – a symbolic way of challenging them to act boldly instead of staying passive. At the police station, we continued our protest, creating chaos by smashing desks and scattering papers. Overwhelmed, the police eventually let us go.”

Young Kailash’s activism was risky behaviour, given her father worked for the British, but she was influenced by the leaders at the rallies – Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal, Gandhiji, Subhash Chandra Bose.

“I was most impressed by Bose, who I saw multiple times, in his army uniform as well as in civilian clothes. Gandhi, on the other hand, seemed rather unremarkable!”

Does she remember any violence following Partition?

“I heard and read about it, but did not see it myself. Even though we lived in a Muslim area! When my father considered moving, our Muslim neighbours, friends for generations, rallied around us, promising to protect us. And they did. Hindu-Muslim differences deeply sadden me. No religion teaches us to hate.”

Mrs. Kailash Bhatnagar fondly recalls the inspiring words of Sarojini Naidu, who awarded her Master’s degree at Lucknow University. “Don’t just sit at home… make good use of your degree,” Naidu urged. These words fueled Mrs. Bhatnagar’s lifelong commitment to learning, breaking barriers, and inspiring others.

“Moving to Australia as a senior was hard,” Mrs Bhatnagar admitted. “But even though I will always be Indian at heart, I have grown to love and respect my new home.”

Her contributions to the Indian community in Australia have been remarkable. Through the Australian Hindi Indian Association (AHIA), she has passionately championed the promotion of the Hindi language and Indian culture, and has served as a steadfast mentor for new migrants, helping them adapt to and integrate into Australian society with ease.

In her 90s, while living in Broome with her son, Mrs. Bhatnagar discovered a profound connection between Aboriginal paintings and the ancient dot painting art of India. Embracing this newfound passion, she learned Aboriginal painting techniques and created numerous pieces, which she has generously gifted to her family members.

There’s no doubt they will also cherish the congratulatory messages that have come from HRH King Charles and Queen Camilla, Australia’s Governor General Sam Mostyn and Simeon Beckett, the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Premier of NSW Chris Minns, and her local Member of Parliament Jordan Lane.

As a centenarian Mrs Bhatnagar has good eyesight, and her own teeth – of which she is very proud – but uses the Zimmer frame to move around. She continues to enjoy good mental health and remains an influential figure, inspiring those around her with her resilience, wisdom and unwavering spirit.

Her story is a testament to the power of education, the strength of women, and the enduring impact of a life dedicated to learning and community service.

We couldn’t let Mrs Kailash Bhatnagar go without asking for a piece of advice for younger generations.

“Keep your family close to you,” she said thoughtfully.

READ MORE: Shivani Gopal: “You should dream of having a big life”