International Student: Food fast and healthy

Tell Mum you made…

Spinach-Mushroom Fried Rice

Total Cooking time: 20 mins

Serving size: 2-3 people

Total cost: $18 (approx.), $25 with chicken

Ingredients

Spinach $2 for 60g

Mushroom $2.2 for 200g

Long white rice $1.4 for 1 kg

Turmeric powder $1.9 for 35g

Salt $1 for 500g

Chili powder $1.6 for 35g

Garlic $3.5 for 80g of paste / $1.5 for 60g of individual pieces

Ginger $3.5 for 80g of paste / $4.6 for 120g of individual pieces

Onion $1.9 for 1kg

Vegetable oil $2.2 for a 750 ml bottle

Optional ingredients

Chicken mince $6 for 500g

Tomatoes $1.1 for 150g

Garam masala $2.8 for 200g

Directions

Put 1 ½ cups of rice in a rice cooker/ pressure cooker with 3 cups of water and leave it to boil.

While the rice boils, chop mushrooms, spinach and onions finely, and throw them into a heated pan with oil.

(For the non-veg version, add your chicken mince in a pan before the vegetables since it’ll take longer for the water in the mince to evaporate. Take your time with cooking this – otherwise you’ll be left with soggy meat!)

Season with salt and pepper and stir it all up.

Once the rice is cooked, introduce the vegetables and stir. Add chili powder, turmeric powder, garlic and ginger.

3-5 minutes more of stirring, and dinner is ready to dish out.

Prawn Potato Sabzi

Total cooking time: 15 mins

Serving size: 2-3 people

Total cost: $25 (approx.)

Ingredients

Prawns $7 for 200g

Potatoes $3.5 for 1kg

Turmeric powder $1.9 for 35g

Salt $1 for 500g

Chili powder $1.6 for 35g

Garlic $3.5 for 80g of paste / $1.5 for 60g of individual pieces

Ginger $3.5 for 80g of paste / $4.6 for 120g of individual pieces

Mustard seeds $1.3 for 25g

Vegetable oil $2.2 for a 750 ml bottle

Optional

Multigrain bread $3 for 100g

Onions $1.9 for 1kg

Directions

Chop the prawns and 3-4 potatoes finely.

Mash them. They can be as mashed as you like – if you like soft potato, go for it!

Toss only the potatoes into a heated pan with oil.

After 1-2 minutes, add chili powder, garlic, ginger, turmeric powder, and salt.

Cover with a lid so that it cooks evenly.

Stir for 30 seconds.

Add the mashed prawns into the mix and stir well. Remember that seafood is easy to overcook, so keep an eye on it!

After 3-5 minutes of stirring, your dinner is ready. You can have the sabzi with bread or rice, but it’s delicious even on its own.

READ ALSO: CULTURE SHOCK