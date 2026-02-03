India’s Budget 2026: What’s in for NRIs?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on 1 Feb, the message to India’s global diaspora was clear. It is time to make engagement easier, cleaner and more meaningful. For Non-Resident Indians who continue to straddle two worlds, emotionally rooted in India and economically spread across borders, this year’s Budget brings a set of long-awaited course corrections.

Rather than headline-grabbing giveaways, Budget 2026 focuses on something far more valuable for overseas Indians: simplicity, access and parity.

A bigger seat at India’s equity table

One of the most consequential changes for NRIs lies in the equity markets. Until now, individual NRI investors could hold only up to five per cent in the paid-up capital of a listed Indian company under the Portfolio Investment Scheme. The Budget doubles this to ten per cent, while the aggregate overseas individual limit has been raised from ten to twenty-four per cent, subject to shareholder and board approvals.

This shift is symbolic as much as it is financial. It reflects a growing recognition that NRIs are no longer just remittance senders, but long-term stakeholders in India’s economic future. For diaspora professionals looking to align their portfolios with India’s growth, whether in banking, technology, manufacturing or green energy, this expanded access opens doors that were previously shut.

Property transactions without procedural fatigue

Ask any NRI who has tried selling property in India and one word comes up repeatedly: paperwork. One of the biggest irritants has been the requirement for resident buyers to obtain a Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number solely to deduct TDS when purchasing property from an NRI.

India’s Budget 2026 finally addresses this. From October 2026, the TAN requirement will be removed for such transactions, allowing buyers to use PAN-based compliance instead. It is a small administrative change with an outsized impact, reducing delays, confusion, and dependence on intermediaries. For NRIs managing assets from abroad, this brings property dealings closer to the ease enjoyed by resident Indians.

Budget 2026 Measure What Has Changed What It Means for NRIs Equity investment limits The individual NRI holding limit increased from 5% to 10%. Aggregate overseas individual cap raised to 24%, subject to approvals. NRIs can take more meaningful stakes in Indian listed companies and participate more actively in long-term growth. Portfolio Investment Scheme Broader access and relaxed limits under the PIS framework. Greater flexibility for diaspora investors aligning portfolios with Indian markets. Property transaction compliance The TAN requirement for buyers purchasing property from NRIs will be removed in October 2026. PAN-based compliance was introduced. Faster and simpler property sales with reduced paperwork for NRIs managing assets from abroad. Foreign asset disclosure A time-bound foreign asset disclosure scheme was introduced with conditional immunity from penalties. Relief for NRIs with legacy overseas assets that were unintentionally under-reported. Presumptive taxation and MAT Certain businesses under the presumptive tax regime are excluded from the Minimum Alternate Tax. Fairer tax treatment for NRI-run small businesses, consultants, and freelancers. Income tax filing timelines Extension of income tax return filing deadlines. More breathing room for NRIs balancing compliance across multiple tax jurisdictions. Overall compliance approach Focus on simplification, digitisation, and parity with resident Indians. Lower stress, fewer intermediaries, and stronger confidence in staying financially connected to India.

A second chance on foreign asset disclosure

Another notable proposal is a time-bound foreign asset disclosure scheme, aimed at easing anxiety around legacy overseas holdings. Many NRIs, especially those who moved abroad years ago, hold small foreign assets such as dormant bank accounts, stock options or insurance policies that were never intentionally concealed but inadequately reported.

The new framework allows voluntary disclosure with payment of applicable tax or fee, while offering protection from penalties in specific cases. It acknowledges a reality long ignored. Cross-border lives often come with compliance gaps, not criminal intent.

Relief for small NRI-run businesses

For NRIs running small ventures under India’s presumptive taxation regime, the Budget offers another welcome move by excluding certain businesses from Minimum Alternate Tax. This creates parity with resident entrepreneurs and removes an unpredictable layer of taxation that often discouraged formalisation.

For consultants, freelancers and small service providers operating across geographies, the change brings both clarity and confidence.

More time, less pressure

Budget 2026 also extends income tax filing deadlines, a seemingly modest but deeply practical step for NRIs juggling multiple tax jurisdictions. Between differing financial years, compliance calendars and documentation cycles, the extension recognises the logistical realities of global lives.

Why this budget matters for the diaspora?

Taken together, these measures suggest a shift in how India views its overseas citizens, not as administrative outliers, but as integral participants in its economic ecosystem.

This budget attempts at smoothening friction points, restores confidence and quietly tells overseas Indians that staying financially connected to India no longer needs to feel like an obstacle course.

For a diaspora that has always carried India in its cultural memory, India’s Budget 2026 makes a strong case for carrying it more confidently in its investment plans too.

