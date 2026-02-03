India emerges as the quiet winner of the US tariff war

Reading Time: 3 minutes

India-US tariff war

The sharp escalation of US tariffs on Indian goods in 2025 marked one of the most severe trade confrontations between New Delhi and Washington in recent years.

Framed by the Trump administration as a response to trade imbalances and India’s geopolitical choices, the move initially appeared to put India on the defensive. However, the partial rollback of these tariffs and the trade deal announced earlier this week suggests a different conclusion: India, through strategic patience and economic resilience, emerged as the quiet winner of the tariff war.

The shock of 2025

In 2025, the United States imposed steep tariffs on a broad range of Indian exports, with effective duties rising to punitive levels for sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, footwear and engineering goods. The tariffs were notable not only for their scale but also for their intent. By linking trade penalties to India’s energy purchases and strategic autonomy, Washington sought to expand tariffs beyond economics into geopolitical coercion.

For India, the immediate risks were real. The US is a critical export destination, especially for labour-intensive industries that generate employment. Analysts warned of falling competitiveness, lost orders and pressure on manufacturing jobs. In the short term, the US appeared to hold leverage.

India’s strategic response India-US tariff war

Yet India refused to react impulsively. Rather than launching a retaliatory tariff spiral or rushing into one-sided concessions, New Delhi chose a strategy of absorption, diversification and negotiation.

This restraint was deliberate. India was unwilling to compromise on core domestic policies — particularly in agriculture, industrial protection and pricing regulation — merely to regain preferential access to a single market.

Crucially, India’s growing economic scale helped blunt the impact. Exports were diversified across multiple regions, domestic demand remained strong, and alternative trade arrangements with Europe and other partners reduced over-dependence on the US. The message from New Delhi was clear: tariffs could hurt, but they would not dictate India’s policy choices.

This approach preserved India’s negotiating position. Instead of appearing desperate for relief, India signalled that while it valued the US market, it would not accept a trade relationship defined by pressure.

The tariff rollback India-US tariff war

The turning point came in early Feb 2026, when the US announced a significant reduction in tariffs on Indian goods and removed the additional punitive duties imposed in 2025. While the agreement included Indian commitments to increase purchases of US goods and improve market access, the scale of tariff rollback was telling.

Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2026

The US retreated from its most aggressive measures without securing sweeping structural changes to India’s domestic economic framework. India did not dismantle its agricultural protections, abandon regulatory autonomy, or concede on sensitive internal reforms. Instead, it negotiated limited, reversible commitments while securing tangible tariff relief for its exporters.

From a bargaining perspective, this outcome strongly favours India. The peak tariffs proved unsustainable, and Washington ultimately chose de-escalation to protect the broader strategic partnership.

Why India can be seen as the winner India-US tariff war

India’s “win” lies not in eliminating tariffs altogether, but in shaping the final outcome on its own terms.

First, India demonstrated that it could withstand tariff pressure without economic destabilisation. Second, it preserved policy sovereignty while still restoring market access. Third, the rollback confirmed that the US could not indefinitely weaponize trade against a strategically important partner without paying diplomatic and economic costs.

By contrast, the US achieved incremental gains but fell short of its maximalist objectives. The tariffs strained relations, unsettled supply chains, and had to be rolled back once their strategic utility diminished.

Conclusion

The India–US tariff war did not end with dramatic victory declarations, but its results are clear.

India absorbed the shock, refused coercion, and emerged with its core interests intact.

In an era where economic strength increasingly determines diplomatic leverage, India’s handling of the 2025–26 tariff crisis underscores a broader reality: resilience, not retaliation, can be the most effective trade strategy.

READ ALSO: Deals, deals everywhere – but no value to be seen?