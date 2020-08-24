Indian tour company announces ‘Bus to London’ service

A private Indian tour company has announced a bus service from Delhi to London where the travellers will cover 18 countries and 20,000 km in 70 days.

Adventures Overland, based in Gurugram, has announced the “first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi and London”, named Bus to London. People taking this tour will travel through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France.

A special 20-seater bus, equipped with business class seats, is being built for this trip. Apart from the 20 passengers, there will be a driver, an assistant driver, a guide and a helper. The guide will change at regular intervals during the trip.

The company will also take care of the visa arrangements of the passengers.

The trip will be divided into four categories and passengers can choose different destinations according to their liking and convenience. If they avail of the whole trip from Delhi to London it will cost them Rs 15 lakh (approximately AUD 28,000) per person.

The idea materialised after travel enthusiasts Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan took a road trip to London in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“We planned this trip after a lot of people passionate about travelling expressed their wish for a road trip to London. This was announced on 15 August and we hope that the first bus to London will be flagged off in May 2021,” said Adventures Overland co-founder Tushar Agarwal.

They have not started taking registrations yet and plan to commence once they can take stock of the coronavirus situation in all the countries visited.

“All the facilities will be provided during the 70-day trip. Arrangements for stay will be made in 4-star or 5-star hotels and passengers will also be provided Indian food in all the countries,” Agarwal added.

