Indian-origin school girl hit by car suffers broken hip, driver arrested

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 13-year-old girl from the north-west of Adelaide is healing from a broken hip after being hit by a car on her way home from school. The teen got off the bus on the eastern side of West Lakes Boulevard in Hendon on Monday afternoon around 4:30 pm. She was waiting on the strip in the middle of the road to cross to get to her house, which was only a few metres away.

A woman driving an orange MG SUV is said to have jumped the middle strip and hit the girl hard, throwing her into the air.

“All I remember is being hit by the car and falling,” the Year 9 student said in an interview with 9News. “I couldn’t see anything.”

The girl was in shock as she lay on the road.

Although the driver stopped for a short time after hitting her, witnesses say she then drove off without helping, leaving the hurt teenager on the side of the road. Several people who were nearby at the time of the incident quickly stopped their cars and ran to help the young girl. The girl said, "They got out of their car and rushed to help me as soon as they saw it happen." One of the people who stopped stayed with her until help came.

Ravi Kanugodu, the girl’s father, said he wanted people who helped his daughter to know how much he appreciated it. He was very upset and angry at the driver who left the scene of the accident, though. “That’s crazy of someone to do that. She didn’t even stop to help my daughter,” he said.

Concerns have been made about road safety, especially in busy areas where pedestrians, especially schoolchildren, are at risk. As they continue to look into what the driver did.

Today in Seaton, police allegedly discovered the MG SUV with damaged headlights and mirrors. A 68-year-old woman was taken into custody and faces charges of fleeing the scene of an accident, failure to report collision, and due care.

She is due to appear before the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 25th after being immediately stripped of her licence for 12 months.

