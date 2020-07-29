Indian-origin Intel chief engineer departs amid chip delay

Murthy Renduchintala was chief engineering officer and group president of the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) at Intel Corporation.

Credit: Business Insider.

A major shake-up of Intel and its executive team has meant that chief engineering officer Murthy Renduchintala is leaving the company.

Renduchintala, who also holds the position of group president of the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) at Intel Corporation, has been in charge of almost all of the company’s hardware. He will be officially exiting the company on 3 August.

Before being poached by Intel in 2015, Renduchintala had spent nearly 12 years at Qualcomm.

His departure comes after the company delayed the roll-out of its 7-nanometer chips by six months. This pushes the release date to late 2022 or early 2023. Intel had initially planned on releasing the 7nm processors in 2021’s fourth quarter, but during an earnings call last week, the firm announced it had to delay the technology due to low yield rates in the chip manufacturing process.

Intel CEO Bob Swan announced changes to the company’s technology organisation and executive team “to accelerate product leadership and improve focus and accountability” in process technology execution. He also discussed the possibility of the company abandoning the practice of manufacturing its own chips.

With these changes, the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (TSCG) division has now been split up into five separate teams, whose leaders will report directly to the Intel CEO.

