Indian films releasing in May 2026

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From captivating love stories to intense dramas and epic narratives, Indian films in May 2026 promise an exciting mix. With fresh talent and familiar faces, get ready to experience a rollercoaster of emotions.

EK DIN (In cinemas)

The trailer opens on a tranquil, snow-blanketed landscape as Junaid Khan steps quietly up to a wish bell – a haunting image that sets the film’s dreamy tone. In that fleeting moment, he makes a heartfelt wish, one that soon begins to blur the line between reality and longing. Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi in her Hindi debut alongside Khan. Adapted from the 2016 Thai film One Day, it follows Rohan, a soft-spoken man in love with colleague Meera. A work trip to Japan changes everything. The film also releases in Tamil and Telugu as Oru Naal and Okka Roju.

Releasing 1 May 2026

GLORY (Netflix)

A boxing-set drama starring Divyenndu Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky, this story unfolds in a world where legacy and survival go hand in hand. When a shocking murder disrupts the tightly knit boxing community, two estranged brothers are unexpectedly pulled back into each other’s lives. What begins as a search for truth soon turns into something far more personal, forcing them to confront old wounds and a broken relationship with their father.

Releasing 1 May 2026

RAJA SHIVAJI (In cinemas)

A grand, star-studded spectacle, this film brings together Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree and Vidya Balan. Directed and written by Riteish Deshmukh, it narrates the journey of Shivaji Maharaj, capturing the spirit, bravery, and vision of the legendary ruler. Blending emotion and visual grandeur, expect a tale told with both strength and sensitivity. Scheduled to release on the special occasion of Maharashtra Day, the film will be presented in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.

Releasing 1 May 2026

CITADEL season 2 (Prime video)

Citadel returns with a more intense second season, again led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas as elite spy Nadia Sinh. Picking up after Season 1, the story follows Nadia and Mason Kane as they confront Manticore, the powerful syndicate that destroyed their agency. When a new threat emerges, Nadia is drawn back into a world she tried to leave behind. Joined by Kane and Bernard Orlick, the team assembles new operatives and embarks on a global mission to stop a dangerous conspiracy. Expect high energy, emotional depth, and twists where no one can be fully trusted.

Releasing 6 May 2026

DAADI KI SHAADI (In cinemas)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor, makes her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in a family comedy-drama that offers a refreshing, feel-good take on love and companionship. When a strong-willed grandmother decides to remarry, it sets off a delightful chain of reactions within the family. Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film also features Kapil Sharma, whose lively screen presence is sure to add charm and humour. A warm, modern take on generational differences.

Releasing 8 May 2026

MAIN ACTOR NAHIN HOON (In cinemas)

Led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this thought-provoking drama follows a retired banker who dares to pursue a long-buried dream of becoming an actor. What begins as an unlikely aspiration turns into a deeply personal journey of reinvention. In a contemporary twist, he takes virtual acting lessons, opening a door to a world he has only admired from afar. As he navigates self-doubt, identity, and ambition, the film explores loneliness and the courage to begin again. Directed by Aditya Kripalani, it promises a quietly powerful, emotionally resonant experience.

Releasing 8 May 2026

LUKKHE (Amazon Prime)

See rapper King in a gripping new role, alongside Raashii Khanna and Palak Tiwari. Filmed in Punjab, Lukkhe blends love, ambition, and rivalry into a gripping narrative. King stars as Lucky, a determined sportsman, who falls for Sanober (Raashii Khanna), a passionate musician. However, their blossoming romance is soon caught in a dangerous clash between a relentless cop and an up-and-coming rapper.

Releasing 8 May 2026

AAKHRI SAWAL (In cinemas)

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, this is a thought-provoking drama starring Sanjay Dutt. The story follows Vicky, a talented but unpredictable student, who publicly accuses his respected mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of bias. What starts as a personal disagreement quickly grows into a big national issue. As the media and politics get involved, their conflict turns into a heated televised debate, bringing questions of power, fairness, and truth into the spotlight.

Releasing 8 May 2026

PATI, PATNI AUR WOH DO (In cinemas)

The journey of Pati Patni Aur Woh began in 1978, when filmmaker B.R. Chopra crafted a satirical look at marriage and social norms. The original film became known for its sharp humour and relatable take on relationships. Years later, Mudassar Aziz revisited the concept with a 2019 adaptation starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, updating the story with a modern spin on love and urban marital life. The franchise now moves forward with a fresh instalment led by Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, with Vijay Raaz appearing as an eccentric cop.

Releasing 15 May 2026

CHAND MERA DIL (In cinemas)

With its central line, pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai, this is a tender coming-of-age romantic drama set on an engineering campus, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. As their relationship evolves, it becomes more layered and emotionally complex, reflecting how young love changes under the weight of time, growth, and real-world choices. Directed by Vivek Soni, who previously made the heartfelt Aap Jaisa Koi.

Releasing 22 May 2026

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