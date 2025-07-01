Indian films and series to watch in July 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bollywood buffs, get ready! July brings a fresh wave of captivating films and series, from exciting new stories to standout performances. Whether you’re streaming or heading to theatres, here’s your ultimate guide to this month’s hottest Indian releases. Indian films in July 2025

Heads of State (Prime Video)

An upcoming action-comedy film starring Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba and John Cena, this film is set against the high-stakes backdrop of international diplomacy. It follows the unexpected alliance between the UK Prime Minister and the US President after they become targets of a foreign adversary. Blending political satire with fast-paced action and razor-sharp wit, it promises a thrilling ride through espionage, chaos, and unlikely camaraderie.

Releasing 2 July

Kaalidhar Laapata (Zee5)

A moving drama that follows Abhishek Bachchan, a man disillusioned by his own family, who unexpectedly finds companionship and clarity through a chance encounter with Ballu, an orphan. In doing so, the film explores themes of belonging, loneliness, and the human need for understanding. It’s a poignant reminder that sometimes, family is found in the most unexpected places.

Releasing 4 July

Metro… In Dino (In cinemas)

A successor to Life in a… Metro, this anthology drama directed by Anurag Basu features a larger-than-life cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Sheikh. With soulful music by Pritam and heartfelt storytelling, each narrative explores the vulnerabilities and emotional struggles of ordinary people navigating life in a fast-paced world.

Releasing 4 July

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti (In cinemas)

Actor Akshaye Khanna’s gripping 2021 OTT action drama State of Siege: Temple Attack is making its way to the big screen with a new title. Based on the real-life 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham temple in Gujarat, the film follows a special forces unit’s courageous mission to neutralise the threat and save innocent lives.

Releasing 4 JulyJuly Indian films in July 2025

Maalik (In cinemas)



This is a gangster drama starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Manushi Chhillar, promising a gritty tale of ambition, power, and survival in the criminal underworld.

Packed with drama, violence and political undertones, the film is expected to deliver a thought-provoking look at power and consequence.

Releasing 11 July

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (In cinemas)

Finally making her much-anticipated debut, Shanaya Kapoor stars in a heartfelt romantic drama opposite Vikrant Massey. Named after the famous Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam song, this is a love story between two visually impaired characters and is about the unique joys and challenges of finding love.

Releasing 11 July

Aap Jaisa Koi (Netflix)

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Sheikh explore the delicate love story between two people from contrasting worlds – one, rooted in tradition, and the other, embracing a free-spirited lifestyle. As their relationship blossoms, they begin to realise the tensions between cultural expectations and self-expression.

Releasing 11 July

Saiyaara (In cinemas)

A powerful new love story from Yash Raj Films, this marks the much-anticipated debut of Ahaan Panday, featuring Aneet Padda in lead roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, in his first collaboration with YRF, it promises to redefine modern romance on the big screen.

Releasing 18 July

Sarbala Ji (In cinemas)

Set against the vibrant backdrop of pre-independence Punjab, this Punjabi language film is a riotous, high-energy comedy that weaves together romance, mistaken identities, and a whole lot of heart. When a harmless flirtation at a wedding spirals out of control and a bizarre curse strikes, what follows is a wild ride through runaway grooms, quirky bandits, secret crushes, and a headstrong bride who prefers ploughing fields over wearing a lehenga.

Releasing 18 July

Vir Das: Fool Volume (Netflix)

In this latest Netflix stand-up special, comedian Vir Das dives headfirst into the chaos of everyday life, finding humour in the most unexpected places. From bizarre encounters with the police to the quirks of superstition and the struggle of losing his voice at the worst possible moments, Vir masterfully turns life’s absurdities into laugh-out-loud revelations.

Releasing 18 July

Oh Hi (In cinemas)

A romantic comedy stars Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and John Reynolds and follows a newly minted couple as they set off on their first weekend road trip together, expecting cozy vibes and couple-y bliss. But when the getaway spirals into a series of hilariously offbeat detours, awkward run-ins, and unexpected revelations, their fresh relationship is put to the ultimate test.

Releasing 25 July

Param Sundari (In cinema)

Dinesh Vijan presents Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a sweeping romance that brings together two worlds, two cultures, and two hearts. North meets South in Kerala’s picturesque backwaters but the cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns.

Releasing 25 July

Son of Sardaar 2 (In cinemas)

Presented by Ajay Devgn Films, this film’s stakes are higher, the punches are harder, and the laughs are louder. In a world where honour meets hilarity and tradition clashes with chaos, our sardaar returns bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever. With family feuds, wild twists, and full-on desi action, it is a rollercoaster of emotions, masti, and pure Punjabi madness.

Releasing 25 July Indian films in July 2025

READ MORE: Indian releases in June 2024