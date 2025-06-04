Indian films and series to watch in June 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thug life (In cinemas)

Releasing 5 June

Thug Life is an upcoming Tamil-language gangster drama that brings together two legends of Indian cinema – director Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kamal Haasan, who also co-wrote the script. Set against a gritty backdrop, the film is expected to explore themes of power, and survival in the underworld, with classic Ratnam style storytelling.

Housefull 5 (In cinemas)

Releasing 6 June

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, continues the franchise’s chaotic comedy with a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sonam Bajwa and more. Set partly on a cruise ship, the film leans into brain-rot situations and absurd antics, promising another round of familiar madness with a fresh setting.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (In cinemas)

Releasing 12 June

Get ready to witness the untold story of Veera Mallu, the first Indian warrior to ignite a revolt against the Mughal Empire. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles, this Telugu film is a story of rebellion and a fierce battle for justice, freedom, and honour.

Sitaare Zameen Par (In cinemas)

Releasing 20 June

Aamir Khan plays a fallen basketball coach who finds himself training a team of kids who are not what his character is used to. A spiritual successor to Khan’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, this film features ten protagonists with diverse abilities, including autism and Down Syndrome, portrayed by specially-abled actors themselves.

Trance of Kuberaa (In cinemas)

Releasing 20 June

A Telugu film that revolves around the pursuit of wealth as well as its consequences where a beggar goes through a sudden, dramatic transformation. The film explores themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the central characters leading to a quest for redemption. The film stars Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Maa (In cinemas)

Releasing 27 June

In Maa, Kajol takes on one of her most intense roles yet, a mother caught in a mythological clash between divine power and dark forces. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film promises an eerie look into maternal strength, faith, and fear as it blends horror with spiritual themes.

Kanappa (In cinemas)

Releasing 27 June

A Telugu language film starring the likes of Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar which follows the journey of an atheist hunter who later on becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and plucked out his eyes in an act of devotion.

The Traitors (Amazon Prime)

Releasing 12 June

Karan Johar is the host for an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality show The Traitors, which will have guests like Apoorva Mukhija, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra and more. In typical KJo flavour, this reality show promises a spicy ride with secrets spilled and guests left feeling uncomfortable.



Rana Naidu Season 2 (Netflix)

Releasing 13 June

With new cast members like Arjun Rampal and Kriti Kharbanda joining the mix, the gripping story of Mumbai’s top fixer continues. As Naidu attempts to leave his chaotic past behind to protect his family, buried secrets and unresolved conflicts resurface, pulling him back into the dangerous world he wants to escape.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (In cinemas)

Releasing 13 June

This Punjabi-language film explores intense themes as it depicts the story of an orphaned boxer from a criminal family who battles addiction. Once sober, he seeks redemption while confronting a corrupt officer deep in Uttarakhand’s forest and what follows is a gritty journey of survival, resilience, and facing the shadows of the past.

Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya (In cinemas)

Releasing 13 June

A Punjabi film is breaking new ground as it dives into the zombie genre for the first time in the industry. Blending local culture with supernatural horror, it brings fresh thrills and chills, marking a bold step into uncharted cinematic territory for Punjabi cinema.

Jalso: A Family Invitation (In cinemas)

Releasing 13 June

Returning home for a wedding, a woman is forced to face not only the warmth and chaos of family traditions but also the weight of love, judgment, and unresolved shadows from her past. Caught between expectation and personal truth, this Gujarati film is a journey of self-discovery, finding strength in unexpected connections and faith.

We Were Liars (Amazon Prime)

Releasing 18 June

We Were Liars is a series adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, featuring Indian actor Shubham Maheshwari in a key role. It follows a close-knit group of friends from a wealthy family, uncovering hidden secrets and complicated relationships.

Stolen (Amazon Prime)

Releasing 4 June

What unfolds when two urbane brothers witness a baby being snatched from a destitute mother at a rural Indian railway station? Stolen, starring Stree fame Abhishek Banerjee, who is also well-known as one of Bollywood’s leading casting directors, is backed by Anurag Kashyap and Kiran Rao as executive producers.

Read more: Nishtha Jain’s India: Candid, complex, unscripted