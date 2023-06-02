Indian Australian events in June: Where to be in your city

Reading Time: 4 minutes

So the Modi mania has finally died down, and our community’s June calendar is now filled with movie magic, mic drops and mindfulness.

There seems to be no shortage of entertainment across the month – with a few stars making their way down under and a couple of comedic geniuses readying their rib-tickling jokes.

For the couch potatoes cosying up in the cold, maybe with International Day of Yoga coming up you can ditch the duvets for some downward dog.

Take a look at our What’s On schedule to find out more about these and other events taking place in the month of June.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!

Sydney Film Festival (7-18 June) is back this month to bring you unmissable winter watches. Exhibiting in theatres across the city, Sydney cinemagoers will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the films and documentaries of the season.

There are plenty of Indian links at the festival unlike the last few years.

The red carpet will be rolled out for Indian director Anurag Kashyap who will be beaming as he steps in to Sydney straight from Cannes. Kashyap will be in town to present Kennedy, his neo-noir next starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt. Rima Das’s Tora’s Husband and Aamir Bashir’s The Winter Within will also be playing on Sydney screens if you are a fan of Indian cinematic excellence.

Award-winning documentaries are also adding to the Indian pride as director Vinay Shukla will also be attending the festival with While We Watched. Against the Tide is another unmissable Indian documentary on the festival program.

To commemorate his 80th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with a retrospective of his career’s classics being screened across Sydney. Showcasing the Shahenshah of Bollywood, several of his finest films including Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Don will be celebrated in style during Sydney Film Festival. Make this an evening to bring out the suits and sarees and see Mr Bachchan’s timeless magic on the big screen!

THE STARS ALIGN

While most of Bollywood will be basking in the Bombay sun, several Indian stars will still be dazzling down under this June.

The cold couldn’t keep beloved Bollywood voice Jubin Nautiyal away as he is bringing his beats to Australian audiences in June. Fans in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney can grab their tickets now to experience his whirlwind tour.

The queen of Punjabi cinema Neeru Bajwa will be making an appearance in Melbourne for a meet and greet not to be missed. Another treat for the Punjabi community, The Landers will be performing live with the musical trio taking the stage in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide this month.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Despite the frosty conditions, the fun continues as a couple of comedians promise to keep the good times going this month. Say Oh Hello! to Indian funny man Rahul Dua who is spreading the laughs across the country with his stand-up show. Jayvijay Sachan is also delivering jokes this June as Sydneywallahs can expect to see him for his first ever Australian-New Zealand tour.

MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT

Dust off the foam mats, the International Day of Yoga will have communities united in the serenity of the physical, mental and spiritual practice this June.

Celebrated across the world, take this day as a chance to align the balance with yourself and the world around you by participating in group sessions. Several community groups will be observing the occasion such as yoga schools, Hindu Council of Australia and your local Indian consulates.

COMMUNITY GEMS

With some upcoming community event showcasing the best of our local talent, these are the perfect excuses to get your friends together and make some June memories.

Vogue India editor Megha Kapoor will be appearing at Vivid, bringing her vision this month to Australia’s vibrant fashion landscape. She’ll be presenting at Semi-Permanent, speaking on the evolving realm of creativity and design. Kapoor has dramatically shaped the sphere of contemporary Indian fashion, so this event is perfect for the runway rebels.

Maa Ki Rasoi is Pratha Nagpal’s artistic tribute as the play delves into the lives and legacy of Indian mothers. Performed by the brilliant Madhullika Singh, this powerful play will be at KXT on Broadway in Sydney till the 8th of June.

For Melbournians with music on their mind, Ashwarya is the upcoming desi artist blending the best of Indian and Australian melodies. See the singer-songwriter perform at the National Gallery of Victoria for Friday nights you won’t forget.

If these events don’t seem like your cup of chai, there is definitely something more to check out at our What’s On.

