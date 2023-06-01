16 films and series not to miss in June 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Lights, camera, action! Here are the films and series your favourite stars will dazzle in this month.

Adipurush (In Cinemas)

An epic retelling of the revered Ramayana, Adipurush sees southern star Prabhas stepping into one of the biggest roles of Hindi cinema in 2023. Joined by Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, will this all-star cast be able to do cinematic justice to a sacred story?

Release Date: 16 June

Bloody Daddy (JioCinema)

Strap in folks, Shahid Kapoor is roaring and ready to show everyone that blood is truly thicker than water. This upcoming Hindi thriller is a rugged journey oozing with riot and revenge as this dashing dad has no problem shedding some for his son.

Release Date: 9 June

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (In Cinemas)

Even the simplest of love stories may not be as sweet as they seem with this upcoming Hindi romcom. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are the refreshing romantic pair who seem to be closer to calling it quits than keeping the chemistry alive.

Release Date: 2 June

Never Have I Ever: Season 4 (Netflix)

This Indian-American teen series seems to have no shortage of trouble, as everyone’s favourite creator of chaos Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) returns for one last hurrah. Having wreaked havoc all through her high school journey, how many short straws will she pull in the final season of the much-loved series?

Release Date: 8 June

Maidaan (In Cinemas)

Get your soccer gear ready as Ajay Devgn takes you back to the golden era of Indian football. Based on a true story, this long-awaited Hindi sports drama will have you training to take on the pitch.

Release Date: 23 June

SatyaPrem Ki Katha (In Cinemas)

While Manjulika may have been a myth, the leading pair’s love looks to be an unmatched tale of truth. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will have you saying #couplegoals with this Hindi musical romcom that will leave you singing and swooning out of the cinema. Someone should check up on Sid Malhotra soon!

Release Date: 29 June

Veeran (In Cinemas)

A small-town hero with seismic superpowers that could probably make Krrish jealous. Lightning strikes before thunder in this Tamil action release that could be the Friday flick you’ve been craving for.

Release Date: 2 June

Carry On Jatta 3 (In Cinemas)

Mark your calendars for the third installment of the Punjabi family film franchise that has never failed to get the giggles going. This rib-tickling release is the perfect excuse to bring the family together for a few hours filled with laughs.

Release Date: 29 June

Vimanam (In Cinemas)

This Telugu drama release will tug at the heartstrings with an emotional tale of a father-son bond full of everlasting love. Make sure to take some tissues – tears may be shed for a tragic story where the sky’s the limit.

Release Date: 9 June

Spy (In Cinemas)

If 2023 has taught audiences anything, India’s spy-thrillers have no competition when it comes to high-octane entertainment. Get ready to ride a rollercoaster full of twists and turns with this Telugu action release.

Release Date: 29 June

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam (In Cinemas)

Rural rivals have no rest when the pursuit for power becomes a war of ideologies. This Tamil political thriller is a regional take on the chaos that ensues when leaders live as rulers and peace is surrendered to power.

Release Date: 2 June

The Night Manager: Part 2 (Disney+Hotstar)

Looks like fans of the first installment of The Night Manager will be in for a treat. All eyes will be on Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor to show audiences whether this Hindi crime thriller series deserves another season in the spotlight.

Release Date: 30 June

Scoop (Netflix)

Every crime reporter’s worst nightmare: becoming the subject of their own story. Turning into the twisted reality for Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), will she be able to weave her words well enough to save her from the cold-blooded grip of a crime underbelly?

Release Date: 2 June

School of Lies (Disney+Hotstar)

The search for a missing schoolboy turns sour, exposing the reality of a school riddled with secrets. Find your magnifying glasses for this spine-chilling Hindi thriller series that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Release Date: 2 June

Chidiakhana (In Cinemas)

For some, soccer is a sport that only leaves a mark on the field. For Sooraj (Ritvik Sahore), soccer is the surviving chance to succeed in a jungle of dreams. This Hindi coming-of-age sports drama celebrates the struggle in achieving goals against all odds.

Release Date: 2 June

LehmberGinni (In Cinemas)

From London to Ludhiana, love truly conquers all. This Punjabi rom com will have you revving for more as the paths of Lehmber (Ranjit Bawa) and Ginni (Mahira Sharma) cross, creating some important lessons on love and life.

Release Date: 9 June

