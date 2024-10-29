Home away from home: How international students celebrate Diwali

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Diwali, for most international students, feels like the ultimate tug-of-war between joy and homesickness. It’s the festival of lights, of family gatherings, of warmth and love—yet here they are, oceans away from the place that holds all those memories. And still, every year, they find ways to celebrate, no matter how small or improvised, because for them, Diwali is more than just a festival—it’s a way to feel connected to home.

When you’re used to celebrating Diwali with your entire family, surrounded by the sounds of laughter and the smell of home-cooked food, being away can feel a little lonely. But as many international students in Australia have found, it’s the small things that can bring back a piece of home. Whether it’s heading to the nearest Indian neighbourhood to buy a few sweets, lighting some deeyas in your apartment, or attending large-scale university society events, Diwali takes on a different but still deeply meaningful form. Kashish Garg, for instance, talks about how her small group of friends have decided to shop for sparklers together and set up a mini puja in her friend’s room. “We plan on dressing up in Indian wear,” she states excitedly. “It isn’t the huge celebration I’m used to, but it will be intimate, and hopefully feel like home in its own way.”

For some, finding community becomes the most important part of their Diwali celebration. In the absence of family, friends become the stand-in for those long-held traditions. Groups of students gather together, maybe at a local Indian restaurant or just at someone’s house, sharing sweets, dressing up in their best traditional clothes, and lighting sparklers outside. There’s laughter, there’s food, and for a few hours, it feels like they’ve recreated a little slice of home right here in Australia. Bhavya Anand shared how her day would start with FaceTime calling her family, cleaning her room, and then spending time with friends. “We’ll get dressed up, go out for lunch, and then just sit together, take photos, and end the night with some wine and lots of memories.”

Others find comfort in the quiet, personal moments of Diwali. It’s not always about grand celebrations or big gatherings. Sometimes, it’s about carving out time for yourself amidst the hustle of university life. A day off, lighting a few candles, and maybe calling some friends over for a simple homemade meal. There’s beauty in these small, thoughtful acts—a reminder that even when you’re far from home, you can still honour the day in your own way. One student remembers a diwali where she couldn’t celebrate in a traditional sense, but took the day off work, bought some deeyas, and invited friends over. “We didn’t do anything major, but we laughed, ate some Maggi, and had a good time. It’s not always about the big things.”

One of the most touching aspects of celebrating Diwali abroad is the reliance on technology to stay connected to family. The phone becomes a lifeline, with students video-calling their families, watching their home’s Diwali aarti unfold on screen. It’s bittersweet—hearing the familiar sounds, seeing the familiar faces, but knowing you’re not physically there. Yet, it’s a comfort, a way to still feel a part of the celebrations, even if it’s through a screen. Some students keep the call on in the background, almost like they’re there in spirit, if not in person. It’s these moments of connection that make all the difference. Disha Jain shares how she’ll be on FaceTime during her family’s evening aarti back home, tucked in a corner of the screen, just listening. “I’ll get to be there with them even when I’m not.”

And then, of course, there’s the effort to recreate family traditions. Growing up, Diwali was about rituals—whether that’s making a special dish your mom used to cook or cleaning up the house, as though your family is about to walk through the door any minute. There’s a sense of nostalgia, trying to hold onto the pieces of home that feel most comforting. Bhumika Srihari shared that she always makes her mom’s special Pulao recipe, a tradition that makes her feel close to home. “I even call my mom when i’m cooking, and of course, she’s always giving instructions in the background,” she says with a laugh. These little things, as small as they seem, become the thread that ties that present to the past.

But amid all the nostalgia and homesickness, there’s also a sense of growth. Celebrating Diwali as an international student isn’t just about holding onto what’s familiar—it’s also about creating something new. There’s something beautiful about making new traditions, blending the old with the new, and finding a way to make the festival feel special in a foreign place. Friends become family, university dorms become the backdrop for Diwali dinners, and suddenly, there’s a new sense of belonging. Shreya Saraf described her Diwali plans as wearing Indian clothes and dancing to Bollywood hits. “It won’t be traditional, but it’s ours. It’s the thought that counts.”

At the end of the day, Diwali away from home is a mix of emotions. It’s a bit of longing for the warmth of home, but it’s also pride in being able to create something meaningful out of what you have. It’s proof that even when you’re far from home, the light of Diwali can shine just as brightly—through the friendships you make, the traditions you hold onto, and the new ones you create.

It’s a reminder that home isn’t just a place. It’s the people you surround yourself with, the traditions you carry with you, and the love and light you bring into your life, no matter where you are.

