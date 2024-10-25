Diwali 2024: Sydney and Melbourne events to look out for

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Diwali is just around the corner, and we get it, you’re panicking. You’ve had to buy decorations last minute; you’re thinking that maybe it will have to be a small get together with your friends this year, or some dishes will just have to be takeaway.

But why deal with the last-minute stress when there are already so many events in the community?

If you’re in Sydney

Events for Uni students

Calling all university students! If you’re looking for an event that doesn’t place a strain on your budget, but which is still packed with delicious food, amazing performances and good vibes, then just take a look at what your university societies have on offer.

Events by the UNSW Indian society, Macquarie Indian society and the USYD Indian society promise cultural showcases, henna stalls, sumptuous food and much more. It’s an opportunity for you to go all out with your friends, to dress to impress and to dance those pre-finals jitters away.

Festivals

You may have been to the Hindu Council of Australia’s flagship Diwali event on 19-20 Oct. If you missed it, fret not, as there are plenty of other events still available, big and small. Some of the larger ones to look out for include Cumberland City Council’s 2024 Diwali Festival (9 Nov), with a lamp lighting ceremony, street retail stalls and even street cricket.

If you’re looking for a more mellow Diwali, that includes calm walks by the river, the Diwali Mela Lantern Festival, hosted by the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (26 October) might be your event. The highlight here will be a lantern event in which people of all ages and nationalities can participate in the river walk holding their lanterns (Battery operated lights also welcome)!

Other events include ICASA’s Diwali 2024 celebration and the Diwali Mela 2024 hosted by the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Australia Inc.

Diwali meets Bollywood

What better way to extend Diwali celebrations than to spend your time dancing to high-octane performances from dawn till dusk? With unlimited buffets, the hits that you know and love, and even Diwali inspired cocktails, events like the Bollywood Club’s ‘Desi Me Diwali Night’ will be a celebration like no other.

Diwali at the Powerhouse Museum:

Diwali has become such a core feature of the Australian landscape that the Powerhouse Museum has dedicated a program to celebrate it. The Museum will host a full day program which will include Bollywood inspired performances, traditional dances and talks with award winning author Susanne Gervay OAM. It’s an event perfect for the high-brow intellectuals, traditional dance fanatics and storytellers.



If you’re in Melbourne

Events for Uni students

Deakin University will be hosting its annual Diwali Festival in early November this year, promising free activities, rangoli displays and even fireworks! The University of Melbourne will also have live entertainment and free dinner. Meanwhile, Monash has opted for a “calm” Diwali event, to close off the semester and to lead into the holidays season.

Diwali Festivals

Melbourne truly knows how to celebrate Diwali – in fact, they celebrate it as though it were a competition. Not only are its festivals diverse in their offerings, but they are broad, expansive and focussed on developing a sense of community amongst attendees.

The annual Victorian Festival of Diwali is coming back for its 19th year and this time, it has everything from traditional dance to yoga sessions to street food. It’s even introduced an interactive Ram Darbar, showcasing the story behind Diwali.

After attending the Victorian festival why not head down to the RACV Melbourne Diwali Festival also held on the 26th? This year, the festival is bigger than ever and will be hosted at the Marvel Stadium from 1pm to 10pm where it is expected to attract up to 20 000 visitors. Their aim for the event? To create greater engagement with the community through its interactive events and activities for the family.

Another festival worth mentioning is the Wyndham Diwali Festival which has become one of the most popular events in Melbourne. This event is a true labour of love from volunteers, aided through the support of the state and local government to provide a festival that is an exciting mix of dance, food and activities.

Diwali meets Bollywood

There seems to be no shortage of Bollywood themed events this November. Some of the biggest events include the ‘Bollywood Blockbuster Diwali’ night at the Inflation NightClub. This semi-formal event will feature cultural performances and end with a dazzling fireworks display.

The Bollywood Club is also hosting an event in Melbourne at the Crown, promising a new spin on celebrations, with its Diwali themed foods, high energy dance performances and much more.

In typical Indian-Australian fashion, Diwali is a month-long festival. That’s fortunate – because you’re sure to find a celebration that’s up your alley.

