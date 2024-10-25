Winners of Indian Link’s Diwali Art Contest 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Twelve-year-old Rutuja Takle of Parramatta NSW has won the 2024 Indian Link Diwali Art Contest for Kids in the 8-12 Years category.

Seven-year-old Sabrina Singh of Craigieburn Vic took the honours in the younger kids’ cohort, 7 Years & Under.

Both take home book vouchers valued at $75 each.

Additionally, their artwork features jointly in Indian Link’s annual Diwali card for 2024.

“I was happy and surprised when Mum told me I had won,” Rutuja told Indian Link.

The mandala-like qualities of her artwork won the judges over. It features a strong central core that draws your attention to inner elements, bounded off by a sturdy and vibrant blue. Lighter layers travel outward, all of them appearing to sit on a final ring of tender paan leaves.

“It took me an hour to make, after I had decided the colours,” Rutuja described.

The Year 6 student at Parramatta Public School has been interested in art for as long as she can remember.

“I like drawing mandalas and making rangolis with chalk like Mum taught me,” the budding artist offered. “I work with paints as well as pencils, and I learned a lot at art classes at the Mahan Art Centre in Parramatta.”

She also learns by watching her architect mum Jyotsna, who herself dabbles in art.

“I’m an architect by profession, but paper quilting is my particular passion,” Jyotsna Takle told Indian Link. “I’ve been teaching the art as well.”

In fact, she revealed, art is a common pastime in her husband’s family, even widespread in the generation above.

“Art runs through my family,” Rutuja laughed.

She is now looking forward to Diwali.

“I love festivals – Ganesh Festival, Navratri, Holi,” she said, but picked for special mention Gauri Puja, a festival to the goddess observed on one day of the 10-day Ganesh Festival.

“Now it’s going to be Diwali, at which I love the food the most, and then it will be Christmas, at which I love decorating the tree the most.”

It’s a busy festive season for Rutuja, who has a pretty packed life already. Besides art, she is proficient in the piano, and loves her reading – having moved on from The Baby-Sitters Club series to mystery thrillers now.

Seven-year-old Sabrina Singh’s piece is again inadvertently reminiscent of the chakras in spiritual iconography, with its strong central core.

“I picked the colours myself,” she told Indian Link.

She experimented with gradient, and exaggerated the borders, showing she has been dedicating serious hours to art – or at least, colouring in.

“I love to make art,” the Willmott Park Public School student declared. “I am now learning to do anime art at school.”

Is she looking forward to Diwali?

“Yes, I will make rangoli with Mum – if there is time.”

We are sure she will find time – after she’s done with her writing, karate, dancing and singing.

The runners up positions of the 2024 Diwali Art Contest went to Anahita Billimoria of Berwick Vic and Keerthana Maroju of Westmead NSW in the 8-12 Years and 7 Years & Under categories.

They win book vouchers worth $50 each.

The annual Indian Link Diwali Kids Art Contest is here to stay. Many kids like Rutuja submit every year, and inspire younger siblings to participate as well. (The Takle family were pleased to see four-year-old Ritika shortlisted as well). Finalists revealed they were spurred on by parents who saw the mentions across social media, print and enewsletter.

The contest began as a modest school holiday activity to get the kids into a Diwali frame of mind, and teach them the simple moral lessons behind the grandest Hindu festival. Today, it is aimed at including the youngest members of our community in the spirit of Diwali in a manner that resonates with them.

