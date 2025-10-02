Healing for people and planet: Sydney Ayurveda conference

Reading Time: 4 minutes

From gut health to mental health to daily routines, Sydney-based Ayurveda practitioners presented papers at a day-long Ayurveda conference recently.

Crossing the boundaries of the country of its origin, the 10th Ayurveda Day was marked at Rydges Hotel Parramatta in late September by the Australasian Association of Ayurveda (AAA).

Ayurveda, the age-old Vedic wisdom, has always been known for its embrace of holistic wellness, but today it’s fast becoming a go-to for managing lifestyle and autoimmune conditions. At a time when unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, and the side effects of synthetic medicines contribute to rising illness – even ranking as the third leading cause of death in developed nations – Ayurveda offers a vital alternative through its green medicine.

Practitioners also highlight Ayurveda’s value for planetary health, with its sustainable and nature-aligned practices.

And so, this year’s theme for Ayurveda Day became – “Ayurveda for People & Planet.”

Kicking off the proceedings, Dr Naveen Shukla, President of the Australasian Association of Ayurveda, detailed the role of physicians of Ayurveda in contributing not only to the management of the diseases but their prevention as well in Australia.

Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar highlighted Panchakarma's role in lifestyle and autoimmune diseases, stressing its five cleansing methods for detoxification, rejuvenation, and removing harmful free radicals.

Dr Rafeen Kidavintavida discussed Ayurveda for hormonal imbalance, explaining how it can help balance female, male, thyroid, stress, and mood-related hormones for holistic health.

Dr Anisha spoke on Ayurveda for gut health, stressing a strong gut-brain axis for mental wellbeing and avoiding chemicals from preservatives and processed foods.

Dr Karuna Jaiswaal explained how insulin resistance in diabetics can be managed through Ayurveda — adopting active lifestyles, low-GI foods like millets and lentils, and antidiabetic herbs.

Dr Tim Carr, who is a physician from conventional medicine but has great faith in Ayurveda, gave practical tips for optimising brain health.

Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Wali introduced Panchbhautik Chikitsa in Ayurveda, explaining how the five elements — space, air, water, fire, earth — form both the universe and the human body, echoing the Vedic mantra: “As in the macrocosm, so in the microcosm.”

Dr. Dilip Ghosh shared detailed insights on TGA regulations, outlining approval steps and clarifying differences between TGA-listed and TGA-approved products.

Dr. Rekha explained Marma therapy in clinical practice, detailing body points linked to specific organs for disease management and highlighting its role in pain relief.

Dr. Neha Soni spoke on mental health, explaining vagus nerve activation techniques to help manage common conditions.

Ms. Sreekala Kannam brought in a new concept on Ayurveda and Medical Astrology, linking the the most basic principle of Ayurveda the Panchmahabhoot — space, air, fire, water, earth — with planets and constellations, a concept well received by the audience.

Ms. Supriya Ruparelia spoke on Ayurveda’s daily routines, explaining time cycles of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, and how following them can help prevent and manage disease.

Yoga Guru Amit Karalkar discussed mental health and meditation, demonstrating open-eye techniques for holistic wellbeing and stress-free living.

The presence and support of Dr S Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, was deeply appreciated – given Ayurveda Day is an initiative of India’s Ministry of AYUSH.

Ayurveda Day is observed on the incarnation day (23 September) of Lord Dhanwantri, regarded in Hindu tradition as the God of Ayurveda and an avatar of Vishnu.

According to the Puranas, he emerged during the great churning of the ocean. His four hands held: a pitcher of nectar (healing power), herbs (green medicine), wellness texts (knowledge), and a conch (reassuring speech). Each symbol conveys guidance to the medical fraternity: pursue healing, honour knowledge, respect herbal wisdom, and heal through words.

Like the Hippocratic Oath in modern medicine, Ayurvedic graduates take the Dhanwantri Oath, affirming ethical practice and lifelong learning in their profession.

About the Australasian Association of Ayurveda AAA

The AAA was registered in 1988, although activities in Ayurveda began in 1979. Today, thanks to its efforts, Ayurveda is recognised by select health funds nationwide, with ongoing efforts to expand this support and firmly establish Ayurvedic consultation as an accepted treatment within the healthcare system.

To learn more about Ayurveda – India's invaluable contribution to the holistic health care system of the world – or to connect with one of 62 Australia-based practitioners, head here.

