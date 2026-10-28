Fraudulent Bondi attack compensation claim: Indian national charged

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An Indian national accused of falsely claiming he was injured in the Bondi Beach terror attack has been detained by Australian immigration authorities, and could face deportation after criminal proceedings conclude.

Simexwell Cyril, 46, was charged on 27 Oct by detectives from the NSW Police homicide squad over an alleged attempt to obtain compensation by claiming he had been struck by shrapnel during the December 14, 2025, attack.

Police allege Cyril was not at Bondi Beach when the shooting occurred, contradicting his claimed account of being injured in the attack.

He faces charges of publishing false or misleading material to obtain a financial advantage and making a false representation that resulted in a police investigation.

The alleged fraud concerns a government-funded support scheme established to assist genuine victims of the worst terror attack in Australian history.

Under the Bondi Beach Victim Recovery Payment, eligible victims physically injured by bullets or shrapnel can receive a lump sum of $35,000. The scheme is jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments, with applications for eligible victims open until December 13, 2027.

Cyril was granted conditional police bail following his arrest. However, Australian Border Force officials detained him shortly afterwards after determining that his visa had expired.

He was transferred to Villawood Immigration Detention Centre in western Sydney, where he is expected to remain pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. He faces possible deportation after the case concludes.

Cyril is expected to appear at Parramatta Local Court on November 18. fraudulent Bondi attack compensation

The case comes as authorities continue investigating the December 14 attack, in which father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram allegedly opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people and injuring dozens.

Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in a shootout with police, while his son Naveed, 25, survived gunshot wounds and remains in custody facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team has undertaken an extensive investigation into the attack, gathering witness statements, examining electronic devices and reviewing evidence relating to the alleged perpetrators.

The fraudulent Bondi attack compensation is a separate matter from the terrorism proceedings. Cyril has been charged but the allegations against him have yet to be tested in court. He remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

The NSW government’s recovery payment is intended to provide financial assistance to people who suffered genuine physical injuries during the attack and to eligible families who lost loved ones.

READ ALSO: “He was not shooting indiscriminately. He was hunting.” An eye-witness account of the Bondi Beach Terror Attack