15 films and series to watch in May 2023

Jodi (In Cinemas)

Straight from the Coachella stage, Diljit Dosanjh is back on the big screen! Joined by Nimrat Khaira, this jodi is set to sing their hearts out in this Punjabi romantic musical release.

Release Date: 5 May

Love Again (In Cinemas)

Our Desi Girl doesn’t seem to be stopping with Hollywood hits anytime soon. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is paired with Sam Heughan for a rom com that will definitely tug at the heartstrings. Even everyone’s favourtie jiju Nick Jonas is slated to make an appearance.

Release Date: 11 May

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (In Cinemas)

She’s from London, he’s from Hyderabad. Will their love be able to cross continents? Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty lead this Telugu flick as a dynamic duo daring to make love work from wherever they may be.

Release Date: 26 May

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo (Disney+Hotstar)

The Hindi drama series designed to redefine the aadarsh naari. Set in a place where queens are kings, four ruthless women wield the power in a family drug empire. Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Angira Dhar are hailed as the hardcore women willing to do anything to protect their kingdom.

Release Date: 5 May

Kathal (Netflix)

Who knew the humble kathal could cause so much chaos? This Hindi release will have you reeling with laughter when a missing jackfruit leads Sanya Malhotra on a journey that she never expected. Malhotra stars alongside Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav for what looks like a rib-tickling family flick.

Release Date: 19 May

Taj: Reign of Revenge (Zee5)

The cast of Taj: Divided by Blood are set to dazzle again for a new season all about rage, redemption, and royalty. Following a brutal battle between three brothers for the throne, the bloodshed continues when love becomes a new weapon. For those fascinated by the Mughal Empire, this Hindi series is a must watch.

Release Date: 12 May

Afwaah (In Cinemas)

Afwaah (rumour) has it that this all-star cast is ready to release the highly anticipated Hindi drama. Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas find themselves fighting for the truth as tall tales plague their pursuit for power. Fasten your seatbelts as you’ll be on the edge of your seats for this flick riddled with rumours.

Release Date: 5 May

Dahaad (Prime Video)

Looks like Chulbul Pandey lent his uniform to Rajjo, as Sonakshi Sinha stars in this Hindi crime mystery series. Sinha is ready to roar as she discovers a grueling case that has more than meets the eye. Get your magnifying glasses as the secrets start spilling onto the silver screen!

Release Date: 12 May

Farhana (In Cinemas)

If you get past the goosebumps from the trailer, Farhana is the Tamil thriller that will have you guessing every twist and turn. Make sure to have your popcorn ready – this one promises to have you glued to your seat.

Release Date: 12 May

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu (Zee 5)

Make your way into the mystical world of Bheem Mukteshwar where you’ll meet Parth and Jugnu, a magical pair who discover a myriad of mysteries. The Hindi series set to make bedtime stories sound boring, two friends will capture your imagination as you follow their action-packed adventures filled with fantasy.

Release Date: 5 May

Aazam (In Cinemas)

Nawab Khan knows he doesn’t have long to live but won’t be stopped winning one last war. Join Jimmy Sheirgill as he takes you into the crime underbelly of Mumbai, a rugged setting perfect for Hindi action thriller release. Will Javed (Sheirgill) do enough to deserve Khan’s throne as the new don of the underworld?

Release Date: 19 May

Jogira Sara Ra Ra (In Cinemas)

Small town love stories are never as simple as they seem. Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars opposite Neha Sharma as they play an oddball couple whose love story is far from ordinary. This Hindi rom com may be the refreshing release perfect for a weekend watch.

Release Date: 12 May

Chatrapathi (In Cinemas)

This upcoming action-drama marks the Hindi debut for Telugu star Bellamkonda Sreenivas in a role reminding audiences that the ‘angry young man’ avatar will never fail to entertain. Sreenivas is bringing South Indian spice for Bollywood action lovers to relish, as he unites with Nushrratt Bharuccha for this high-octane thriller.

Release Date: 12 May

The Kerala Story (In Cinemas)

This Hindi drama release follows the gripping tale of four women who find themselves in an Afghanistan jail after being recruited by ISIS. Although it may sound unassuming, their journey delves into uncovering the lies and luring tactics that rendered them helpless in finding their way back home.

Release Date: 5 May

Coat (In Cinemas)

Sanjay Mishra has had a string of recent successful releases, and this upcoming Hindi drama may be one to add to the list. Mishra appears alongside Vivaan Shah for a film where a coat is more than a piece of clothing – it holds the power to make a difference.

Release Date: 26 May

