15 films and series not to miss in August 2023

1. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (In cinemas)

‘Ek mod aaya…’ and now we have a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha! Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) is back to continue his journe, with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma also reprising their roles. Let’s hope the second instalment of the beloved ’90s classic brings the nostalgia Hindi audiences are currently craving.

Release Date: 11 August

2. Dream Girl 2 (In cinemas)

Get your lipsticks ready, everyone’s sapno ki rani is returning to the big screen. Ayushmann Khurrana dons his Pooja avatar once again for the Hindi comedy release that will have cinemagoers bursting with laughter. If this sequel is anything like the first film, expect lots of sparkles, serenading, and smooches.

Release Date: 25 August

3. Jailer (In cinemas)

Rajnikanth is proving he isn’t slowing down anytime soon with this upcoming Tamil action film. Already stirring up social media, Tamannaah Bhatia joins the Superstar on the big screen for an adrenaline-packed adventure that is not to be missed.

Release Date: 10 August

4. King of Kotha (In cinemas)

With royal blood already running through his veins, Dulquer Salmaan is inviting you on a journey through a rugged kingdom that only bows to him. This Malayalam action-drama will take you through the highs and lows of keeping a crown in a crime underworld.

Release Date: 25 August

5. OMG 2 (In cinemas)



After the travesty that was Adipurush, maybe this Hindi comedy-drama will restore some faith for Bollywood audiences. The raja of quick-fire releases Akshay Kumar stars as Lord Shiva in the upcoming stand-alone sequel. This time Pankaj Tripathi is stepping into the shoes of Paresh Rawal, except ‘believing’ is his weapon of choice.

Release Date: 11 August

6. Made in Heaven: Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

After Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti left audiences on a cliff-hanger over 4 years ago, the Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer web series is all set to return to the small screen with lots more lehengas, lies and love stories.

Release Date: 10 August

7. Balle O Chalaak Sajjna (In cinemas)

Two brothers, two marriages, one rivalry. This Punjabi drama release starring Nirmal Rishi, Raj Singh Jhinjar and Mahabir Bhullar takes you on an intense rollercoaster of emotions through one family’s trial and tribulations. Will blood be thicker than water?

Release Date: 4 August

8. Bhola Shankar (In cinemas)

Megastar Chiranjeevi is making waves as he returns to the big screen in this high-octane action release. The stars align for the film as Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh will also appear in the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. A brother’s duty to his adopted sister means no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

Release Date: 11 August

9. Bedurulanka 2012 (In cinemas)

While December 21, 2012 was an ordinary day for most people, some feared the worst with that date becoming synonymous with ‘the end of the world’. This upcoming Telugu dramedy aims to unpack the paranoia that erupted on this day and how many schemed to profit off the chaos. Based on a village called Bedurulanka, will its people be able to overcome their fear of the end?

Release Date: 25 August

10. Mastaney (In cinemas)

History buffs this flick is for you! This Punjabi period drama will capture audiences in a tale of truth-seeking and triumph as you’ll be transported to 1793. As war rages between Nader Shah’s army and the Sikh rebellion, 5 ordinary men will learn the true meaning of victory.

Release Date: 25 August

11. Dayaa (Disney + Hotstar)

A word of warning – check your car boots regularly or you may find yourself with a grim discovery. This is exactly how one man’s life turns upside down, as he grapples with the morbid cargo he has found in his freezer van. Make sure not to miss this Telugu thriller series that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Release Date: 4 August

12. Goldfish (In cinema)

Presenting a poignant exploration of music, mental health and identity comes a film that will have you tightly hugging your mum. Starring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval, this critically acclaimed Hindi drama is releasing worldwide in theatres after swimming in success following several film festivals.

Release Date: 25 August

13. Nikhoj (HoiChoi)

Never doubt a mother’s love, especially if she’s on the right side of the law. Swastika Mukherjee stuns as a ruthless cop on the hunt for her daughter’s killer. Hang on tight as this Bengali whodunit series starring Tota Roy Chowdhury will have you searching for clues from the start.

Release Date: 11 August

14. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (In cinemas)

Ever wondered what happens when the worlds of cooking and comedy collide? Add a love story into the mix and you have the makings of a must-watch Telugu romcom. See South Indian cinema queen Anushka Shetty and funny man Naveen Polishetty lead this highly anticipated family flick.

Release Date: 4 August

15. The Hunt for Veerappan (Netflix)

How did an infamous poacher turn into the ‘Robinhood of India’? This intense docuseries follows the incredible 20-year manhunt by police forces in South India that eventually came to an explosive end. Found out whether it was possible to capture the man that was once dubbed a myth.

Release Date: 4 August

