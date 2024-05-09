The Salvation Army celebrates The Red Shield’s 60th year

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Salvation Army’s national multicultural launch of the annual Red Shield Appeal was officially launched by The Hon. Daniel Mookhey, MLC Member of the Legislative Council – NSW and NSW Treasurer on Monday along with Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, Territorial Commander of The Salvation Army.

Business, community, and media leaders from multicultural audiences who spoke over 30 languages attended and celebrated the event.

Celebrating its 60th year, The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army’s flagship fundraising appeal and Australia’s largest and longest running door-knock appeal. This year, the Army is aiming to raise $38 million nationally to fund vital work around the country, including the key work The Salvation Army does within multicultural communities.

Commissioner Miriam Gluyas, Territorial Commander of The Salvation Army said, “The Salvation Army have been committed to standing alongside and supporting those from multicultural communities for the last 140 years, and we continue to provide services and programs in communities that have a lasting impact.”

“The Salvos multicultural launch provides The Salvos with an amazing opportunity to connect with multicultural community leaders who are passionate about supporting people within multicultural communities. We are also extremely grateful to MultiConnexions, who have supported The Salvation Army and hosted this event for over 20 years.”

The Hon. Daniel Mookhey said: “Multicultural communities in Australia are an integral part of the economic and social fabric of our society. We are proud of our multicultural communities who contribute enormously in all facets of Australian life. It is my privilege to launch The Salvation Army’s annual 60th Red Shield Appeal in 2024 to multicultural communities across Australia. The Salvos are a valuable and inclusive organisation, helping people in need without discrimination.”

Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of MultiConnexions and Eva Burrows Award recipient said: “Multicultural audiences in Australia are proud of their country of origin, and also proud to be able to contribute to their country of adoption – Australia. With unwavering support from multicultural communities over the years, the Army works tirelessly to provide inclusive support services and deepen community connections. MultiConnexions is honoured to support the Red Shield Appeal multicultural launch over the years but more so this year being a milestone 60th year.”

Each year, through the Army’s nationwide network of over 400 centres and 2,000 services in areas such as homelessness, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, youth support, family and domestic violence, financial hardship and much more, the Salvos provide:

Assistance to one person every 17 seconds

More than 1.67 million sessions of care to over 250,000 people in need

Over 1.2 million bed nights to those who need accommodation

More than 1.63 million meals to those who access our homelessness services

To donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from The Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos

