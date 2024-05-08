Australia is number one work destination. Here’s why

Reading Time: 4 minutes

With one in four professionals globally actively seeking jobs overseas, the allure of international employment is stronger than ever.

Despite global challenges such as geopolitical tensions, widespread economic concerns, and emerging virtual mobility trends in the past several years, 23% of professionals are actively seeking jobs in other countries, and 63% expressing an overall willingness to do so. Younger people and people from countries with fast-growing populations are the most mobile.

However, with so many potential destinations out there to choose from, where’s the best place to go?

In a recent global survey, one country stands out as the top choice for work: Australia.

The survey, titled Decoding Global Talent 2024, highlights English-speaking regions with robust economies, with Australia, the US, Canada, and the UK leading the pack.

Additionally, cities like London and New York rank prominently among the top choices, reaffirming the appeal of these vibrant urban centres.

In 2023, Australia became more attractive to respondents from Asian countries, and it rose in popularity among respondents from North America, Africa, and several European countries, including the UK and Ireland. And it’s easy to see why. With its booming economy and plentiful job opportunities, Australia offers a pathway to success for professionals from around the world. Whether you’re seeking financial stability, a high quality of life, or a safe and secure environment, Australia ticks all the boxes.

“Australia, the overall number-one destination, was strongly favoured for quality of job opportunities; for quality of life; and for income, tax, and cost of living—as well as for safety, stability, and security,” reveals the findings from the report published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, and The Stepstone Group. “The US ranked highest for quality of job opportunities and very highly for innovation and digitisation. Compared with other top ten countries, however, the US earned relatively low approval for its safety.”

The study is based on survey data from more than 150,000 workforce respondents from 188 countries.

Following the pandemic, the Australian economy has witnessed a surge in employment opportunities, accompanied by lucrative wages and an increased demand for skilled professionals. This economic upswing has resulted in a notable surge in net migration, with over half a million individuals relocating to Australia annually between 2022 and 2023, as revealed by the survey. The survey data indicates that 76% of respondents who moved to Australia for work have had a positive experience.

Well, it’s not just about work. Australia’s appeal extends far beyond job prospects and therefore makes it a top choice for work. With its picturesque landscapes, vibrant cities, and relaxed lifestyle, Australia offers a unique blend of career opportunities and quality living. Moreover, English as the primary language simplifies integration, making it easier for expatriates to feel at home.top choice for work

People like Constanze Freyberg, 27, from Germany and chef Isuru Lakdeep Samarasinghe from Sri Lanka have already made the leap to Australia and haven’t looked back. For them, Australia offered not just career opportunities, but a chance to explore a new culture and way of life.

“What was most important for me is that the local language is English. If you don’t speak the local language fluently, it’s difficult to work and to become part of the local community,” says Freyberg who works as a consultant in Australia. “Also, I wanted to move out of Europe, and Australia seemed most attractive, with good visa pathways, great weather, and a lot to see.”

Chef Samarasinghe also praised the country’s visa system and financial prospects. “The visa category is designed to attract foreign employees. That perfectly aligned with my requirements and the financial security I was hoping for. It became a great opportunity for me to develop my professional career and my personal life,” he said.

The survey reveals that global talent moves abroad primarily for professional progress, with those willing to do so citing financial and economic reasons (64%) and career considerations such as work experience (56%) as their top reasons for doing so. For respondents who listed a specific reason for choosing a particular country, the quality of job opportunities was the top decisive factor (65%), with quality of life and climate ranking second (54%). Other country-specific characteristics such as opportunities for citizenship (18%) and health care (15%) also play a role but are secondary factors.

The study also highlights the fact that workers who move abroad expect employers to take the lead in supporting their relocation and onboarding and to cultivate an international, inclusive culture. Nearly eight out of ten respondents expect to get help with housing (79%) as well as visa and work permit assistance (78%), and more than half count on relocation support (69%) and language support and training (54%).

Read More: AUS unveils 10-year plan to reform its temporary migration program